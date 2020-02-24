×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

5 memorable Cristiano Ronaldo performances to commemorate his 1000th game for club and country

Bhargav Hazarika
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 20:02 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo made his first competitive match for club and country in 2002
Cristiano Ronaldo made his first competitive match for club and country in 2002

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut as a wide-eyed 17-year-old for Sporting Lisbon in a Champions League qualifying round match against Inter Milan in 2002. And now he has played his 1000th competitive game for club and country, in a Serie A match for Juventus at SPAL.

During the course of his stellar career, Ronaldo has made appearances for four different clubs in four different countries, apart from featuring 164 times in international football for Portugal.

The 35-year-old Portugal captain marked the occasion by scoring his 626th goal in club football. In the process, he equaled the Serie A record held by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella for scoring in 11 consecutive games in the competition.

Ronaldo is the all-time record scorer for Real Madrid (450 goals) and for 2016 Euro champions Portugal (for whom he has scored 99 times).

With the Juventus talisman displaying little signs of slowing down, let us have a look at 5 memorable Ronaldo performances in club and international football:

You may also like: 35 Ronaldo records to commemorate his 35th birthda

#1 Premier League 2008-09: Manchester United 6-0 Newcastle United

Ronaldo scored his first competitive hat-trick for Manchester United in 2008
Ronaldo scored his first competitive hat-trick for Manchester United in 2008
Advertisement

One of two active players with over 50 hat-tricks in club and international football, Ronaldo scored the first competitive hat-trick of his career for Manchester United in a 2008-09 Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The Portuguese sensation opened the scoring with a free-kick four minutes into the second half. He then doubled his tally for the evening midway through the half as United opened up a convincing 3-0 lead at Old Trafford.

The treble moment arrived two minutes from time when Ronaldo's low effort went in off Newcastle defender Jose Enrique. It would be the only time he scored thrice in a game during a six-season stint at the English club.

You may also like: 5 milestones awaiting Ronaldo in 2020.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 24 Feb 2020, 20:02 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT BOR PSG
2 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
FT ATL LIV
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
FT ATA VAL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Valencia
FT TOT RB-
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
26 Feb NAP BAR 01:30 AM Napoli vs Barcelona
26 Feb CHE BAY 01:30 AM Chelsea vs Bayern München
27 Feb REA MAN 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Manchester City
27 Feb OLY JUV 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
11 Mar VAL ATA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Atalanta
11 Mar RB- TOT 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
12 Mar PSG BOR 01:30 AM PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Mar LIV ATL 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
18 Mar MAN REA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Real Madrid
18 Mar JUV OLY 01:30 AM Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais
19 Mar BAR NAP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Napoli
19 Mar BAY CHE 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us