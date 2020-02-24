5 memorable Cristiano Ronaldo performances to commemorate his 1000th game for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo made his first competitive match for club and country in 2002

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut as a wide-eyed 17-year-old for Sporting Lisbon in a Champions League qualifying round match against Inter Milan in 2002. And now he has played his 1000th competitive game for club and country, in a Serie A match for Juventus at SPAL.

During the course of his stellar career, Ronaldo has made appearances for four different clubs in four different countries, apart from featuring 164 times in international football for Portugal.

1000 - Cristiano Ronaldo will make his 1000th senior appearance over his career for club & country in @juventusfc's game with SPAL today:



Sporting CP B: 2 apps

Sporting CP: 31 apps

Manchester United: 292 apps

Real Madrid: 438 apps

Juventus: 73 apps

Portugal: 164 apps



Landmark. pic.twitter.com/erVSRu2L8W — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2020

The 35-year-old Portugal captain marked the occasion by scoring his 626th goal in club football. In the process, he equaled the Serie A record held by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella for scoring in 11 consecutive games in the competition.

Ronaldo is the all-time record scorer for Real Madrid (450 goals) and for 2016 Euro champions Portugal (for whom he has scored 99 times).

11 – Only 3 players have scored at least a goal in 11 league apps in a row in the Serie A history (considering the same Serie A campaign):



Gabriel Omar Batistuta in 1994/95

Fabio Quagliarella in 2018/19

Cristiano #Ronaldo in 2019/20



Triumvirate.#SPALJuve pic.twitter.com/UW5CWGCMzl — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 22, 2020

With the Juventus talisman displaying little signs of slowing down, let us have a look at 5 memorable Ronaldo performances in club and international football:

#1 Premier League 2008-09: Manchester United 6-0 Newcastle United

Ronaldo scored his first competitive hat-trick for Manchester United in 2008

One of two active players with over 50 hat-tricks in club and international football, Ronaldo scored the first competitive hat-trick of his career for Manchester United in a 2008-09 Premier League game against Newcastle United.

The Portuguese sensation opened the scoring with a free-kick four minutes into the second half. He then doubled his tally for the evening midway through the half as United opened up a convincing 3-0 lead at Old Trafford.

The treble moment arrived two minutes from time when Ronaldo's low effort went in off Newcastle defender Jose Enrique. It would be the only time he scored thrice in a game during a six-season stint at the English club.

