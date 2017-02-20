5 memorable FA Cup fixtures between Chelsea and Manchester United

A look at the most memorable and exciting FA Cup matches played between the two sides.

20 Feb 2017

Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Kidd celebrating the team’s 1994 FA Cup triumph

FA Cup holders Manchester United will travel to Chelsea to play in the marquee fixture of the FA Cup quarter-final. The fixture will see Jose Mourinho return to his former employers after getting hammered 4-0 against the Blues in October. Manchester United have improved tremendously since then with Ibrahimovic leading the attack with 24 goals so far this season.

But Chelsea have looked imperious since that victory, sitting on top of the league with an 8-point lead. The clash between the Premier League giants promises to entertain us just like their past encounters in the same competition.

Here is a look at the five most memorable matches between the two sides in the FA Cup:

#5 Manchester United 4-0 Chelsea, 14 May 1994

Frenchman Eric Cantona was the star of the show

The 1994 FA Cup final saw Manchester United head into the game as firm favourites. After a goal-less first half, Manchester United came into the second half firing on all cylinders and the pressure paid off, as Eric Cantona scored two penalties in the space of five minutes.

Mark Hughes all but confirmed the victory with a goal in the 68th minute and Brian McClair added gloss to the scoreline by scoring in the dying moments of the game. The victory secured a league double for the Red Devils.