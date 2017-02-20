FA Cup 2016-17: Draw Announced - Manchester United and Chelsea to clash in quarters

The FA Cup is all set to stage some glorious quarterfinals

by Anirudh Menon News 20 Feb 2017, 00:05 IST

What a match this promises to be!

The draw for the FA Cup was made at Ewood Park after another brilliant fifth round tie, and it pulled out a fair few surprises. Just to refresh your memories, here’s the list of teams eligible for the draw – Lincoln City; Tottenham Hotspur; Manchester United; Sutton United or Arsenal; Middlesbrough; Chelsea; Huddersfield Town; Manchester City; Millwall

Here is the draw –

1. Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield or Manchester City

If Manchester City make it past mighty Huddersfield, former Barca legend Pep Guardiola will be up against former Real Madrid star Aitor Karanka. Spicy.

2. Tottenham Hotspur vs Millwall

It’s always fun when London rivals go at it, but when Millwall are involved in any capacity, things alwasy, always, get interesting. And Spurs have this going for them!

1967 - The last time Tottenham played Millwall in the FA Cup, they went on to lift the trophy that year (1966/67). Omen. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2017

3. Sutton United or Arsenal vs Lincoln City

Oh Lincoln City! If they get Sutton, they’ll fancy their chances. If they get Arsenal – ah! well! a trip to the Emirates, a potential fairytale-turned-epic and the cash registers ringing like they have never, ever, done in the history of the club.

Now that’s a win-win.

4. Chelsea vs Manchester United

Jose Mourinho will have to travel back to Stamford Bridge and the site of his 2015-16 humiliation, and that 4-0 evisceration earlier this season. He will be wanting revenge, Conte meanwhile will be in no mood to oblige. This is easily the pick of the draw and fireworks are to be expected!

All these ties will be played between 10-13 March, 2017 – for those marking their Calenders.

Quite a brilliant draw, this.

More, including detailed analysis of the draw, to follow...