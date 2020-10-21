5 memorable goals Mesut Ozil has scored for Arsenal

It's been just over seven years since Mesut Ozil was unveiled as a new Arsenal player. The 2014 World Cup winner joined the Gunners on Deadline Day in August 2013 and the club paid £42.5m for his signature.

While Ozil was highly valued during Arsene Wenger's reign, Unai Emery had a different opinion and often left the midfielder out of the squad. Then came Mikel Arteta, Ozil's former team-mate, who took over as Arsenal manager in December 2019. Under the Spaniard, fans had hoped that Ozil's career would be reignited.

Yet, after football action was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the German was dropped from Arteta's team. Recently, Ozil was omitted from Arsenal's Europa League and Premier League squads. These omissions are clear indications that the 31-year-old's time at Arsenal may soon be up and he could have already made his final appearance as a Gunner.

Despite the nature of his current situation at the club, Ozil has left many fond memories in the minds of the Arsenal faithful. Apart from his brilliant assists, the German has also scored a couple of wonderful goals for the Gunners. Here's a look at the five most memorable goals Ozil has netted in his Arsenal career.

#5 Arsenal 2-0 Napoli (October 2013)

The German netted his first Arsenal goal against Napoli

Ozil's first goal for the Gunners came in the UEFA Champions League group stages against Napoli. The German broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, thanks to an assist from Aaron Ramsey.

Minutes later, Ozil became the creator and provided an assist for Olivier Giroud, ensuring that Arsenal took all three points from their second UCL match that season.

While Wenger's team was eventually eliminated from the UCL by Bayern Munich, Ozil's goal marked his arrival in London after spending three years at Real Madrid.

#4 Arsenal 4-1 Norwich City (October 2013)

Ozil scored two goals against Norwich City in 2013

Although it took Ozil five Premier League matches to get off the mark for the Gunners, the German scored two goals in 30 minutes against Norwich City.

Both goals came in the second half of the match and the eventual 4-1 victory helped the North London club extend their lead at the top of the table. Before facing Norwich City, Ozil had already managed four assists in his first four Premier League games.

The Arsenal faithful quickly saw the importance of the midfielder and understood why Wenger was willing to splash the cash to make him the club's record signing at the time.

In his first season for the Gunners, Ozil scored five times and notched up ten assists in the Premier League. His capability earnt praise from Jose Mourinho, who claimed:

“Ozil is unique. There is no copy of him - not even a bad one. He is the best number 10 in the world."