5 memorable Juventus moments from the 2010s decade

Juventus celebrate their record-extending 35th Scudetto in 2018-19

Juventus are 35 times champions of Serie A. The Turin giants won a record 8th consecutive Scudetto in 2018-19, making it the longest consecutive title winning streak by any team in the Top 5 leagues across Europe (England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France). Among 67 different teams to have graced the Italian top-flight, no team has won as many Serie A games (1596), scored as many Serie A goals (5069), won as many Scudetti overall (35) or consecutive Scudetti (8) as the Bianconeri has.

The Bianconeri are also the record winners of the Coppa Italia, winning the League Cup tournament on 13 occasions, and the Super Coppa Italiana where they have triumphed 8 times. Juventus' 9 finals in the European Cup / Champions League is the most by an Italian club after AC Milan (11). On that note, let us have a look at Juventus' 5 most memorable moments during the 2010s decade.

# 1: First Serie A title since the infamous Calciopoli scandal

Juventus celebrate their 27th Scudetto in 2011-12

Following 74 consecutive seasons in Serie A, Juventus were stripped of their 2005-06 title and demoted to Serie B with a 9-point penalty for their role in the infamous Calciopoli scandal.

The Bianconeri were back in the top-flight in their first attempt, winning the 2006-07 Serie B title by 9 points despite that 9-point penalty to start with. However, it took time for them to re-assert their domestic dominance in Serie A. Respective finishes of third, second, seventh, and seventh followed in their first four seasons in the top-flight. However in 2011-12, Juventus pipped defending champions AC Milan by four points to win their first Serie A title in 9 years. Winning 23 of their 38 games and drawing the other 15, it marked the first-ever unbeaten season in a 20-team Serie A as the Bianconeri won their record-extending 28th Serie A title.

