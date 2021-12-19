5 midfielders with the best passing range in world football right now

Passing is often the most effective tool a team can use to move the ball forward. While a bit of the focus is on keeping the ball moving and the opposition guessing, matches can be decided by one defence splitting pass.

Passing is an art and while there are many who are pretty good at it, only a few have been able to master it. These are players who can find their teammates from wherever on the pitch, no matter what their body position might be or how tight a spot they're in.

Playing in midfield at the highest level is a grueling task. Players need to be aware of what's going on all around them and have a high level of spatial awareness. They also have to keep things ticking in midfield and this forces them to be quick on their feet.

Some players have mastered the art of finding their teammates from difficult positions. Today, we take a look at five midfielders with the best passing range in football right now.

#5 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich is one of the most versatile, high-profile players in the Bundesliga. The German international can play anywhere across midfield and also as a right-back. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe in recent seasons.

In addition to his excellent game reading ability and physical attributes which make him great in a defensive sense, it is his passing that really has the most impact. Kimmich's passing range has helped elevate his status as one of the best deep-lying playmakers in football currently.

Kimmich is very precise with his delivery. His long-range passing is exceptional and allowing him space and time on the ball is a recipe for disaster as far as the opposition is concerned.

#4 Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Thiago Alcantara spent his prime years at Bayern Munich and decided to leave the club after winning the continental treble with them in the 2019-20 season. At the age of 29, the Spaniard decided that it was time for him to see whether he can step up to the challenge of playing in the Premier League.

It wasn't easy at all at first for Thiago. Various injury issues stopped him from completely settling down at the club as well. However, Thiago seems to be getting back to his best this term.

He has scored a couple of spectacular goals but has also been heavily involved in Liverpool's build-up play. Thiago's agility and passing range are two of his primary weapons. He can pull of trivelas, diagonal passes and well weighted through balls with elan. The 30-year-old has one of the best passing ranges in football right now.

