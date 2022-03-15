5 midfielders who can replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets has been an ever-present figure in the Barcelona lineup.
Busquets made his debut for the Blaugrana in 2008 and is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders of his generation. He has won a host of trophies for both club and country and is described as a generational midfielder by many.
Busquets is well-known for his impeccable reading of the game. Lining up in defensive midfield, Busquets reads the game perfectly from his place in the center of the park and performs to great effect.
Having played alongside the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and Lionel Messi, Busquets has been hailed as the glue that enabled Barcelona and Spain to achieve great success over the years.
Let's take a look at the five players that can replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona.
#5 Boubacar Kamara | Olympique de Marseille
Boubacar Kamara has been linked with Barcelona in the past.
The Frenchman grew up in Marseille and made his professional debut in 2016. Primarily a defensive midfielder, Kamara is capable of playing as a centre-back as well.
Kamara has been impressive over the past couple of seasons with Marseille. He has shown similar attributes to Sergio Busquets and is regarded by many to have an extremely high ceiling.
He has established himself as a first-team regular and has made over 25 league appearances in each of the last four seasons. Barcelona have reportedly established contact with the player's agent and are inquiring about the possibility of a permanent move.
#4 Fabian Ruiz | Napoli
Fabian Ruiz has found himself on the watchlists of several top European clubs.
Ruiz came through the youth system at Betis and made his debut in 2014. he spent four years with Betis before signing for Napoli thereafter. His time with Napoli has seen him develop into one of Serie A's best midfielders.
Ruiz frequents the central midfield slot for his club and displays great maturity on the field. He has also been called up to the Spanish national side and has made 15 appearances for La Roja.
The likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United have shown interest in the midfielder and a move looks to be on the cards. Barcelona will have to act fast if they are to sign the Spaniard on a permanent deal.
#3 Aurelien Tchouameni | Monaco
Aurelien Tchouameni is right up there as one of Europe's most promising youngsters.
Tchouameni plays for Monaco in Ligue 1 and has spent his entire career in France. Making his debut with Bordeaux in 2018, he was signed by Monaco in 2020 and has developed into a fantastic footballer.
He is a defensive midfielder by trade and has been a regular for Monaco ever since he joined. His domestic performances have impressed several suitors and have also earned him a call-up to the French national side.
Carrying a hefty price tag of €100 million, Tchouameni will certainly be in high demand come the summer transfer window.
#2 Nico Gonzalez | FC Barcelona
Nico Gonzalez has emerged as yet another one of Barcelona's many young talents.
Gonzalez graduated from La Masia and only made his debut for the club last year. He has displayed many of the attributes that are familiar to graduates of La Masia and looks extremely promising in Xavi's Barcelona setup.
Carrying a similar frame to Sergio Busquets, Gonzalez has displayed excellent positioning and movement from his defensive midfield role. His ball retention abilities are outstanding and he has been tipped to be a natural replacement for Sergio Busquets by many.
Gonzalez has made 23 league appearances this season and certainly has the talent to become Busquets' heir. He can benefit greatly under the tutelage of Xavi and could develop into an excellent replacement for Busquets over time.
#1 Franck Kessie | AC Milan
Franck Kessie has been heavily linked with Barcelona over the past couple of transfer windows.
The Ivorian has been with AC Milan since 2019 and is certainly thriving in Italy. He initially made his name with Atalanta, with whom he spent two years before moving to Milan on loan. Kessie was extremely impressive as AC Milan made his loan move permanent in 2019.
Kessie is incredibly versatile in midfield and can contribute greatly in both offense and defense. He has been deployed as a playmaker in the past and is equally capable of playing as a defensive midfielder.
Kessie's contract negotiations with Milan have reportedly reached a stalemate and Barcelona are keen to capitalize on the player's situation. The club have shown great interest in Kessie and the move looks increasingly close.