5 midfielders who can replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets has been an ever-present figure in the Barcelona lineup.

Busquets made his debut for the Blaugrana in 2008 and is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders of his generation. He has won a host of trophies for both club and country and is described as a generational midfielder by many.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup It's crazy how Sergio Busquets has never finished in the top 20 of a Ballon d’Or ranking in his entire career 🤯 It's crazy how Sergio Busquets has never finished in the top 20 of a Ballon d’Or ranking in his entire career 🤯 https://t.co/0tHm5sJB3p

Busquets is well-known for his impeccable reading of the game. Lining up in defensive midfield, Busquets reads the game perfectly from his place in the center of the park and performs to great effect.

LiveScore @livescore

x7 Copa del Rey

x6 Supercopa

x3 Champions League

x3 UEFA Super Cup

x3 Club World Cup

x1 European Championship

x1 World Cup



Happy Birthday to



#Busquets #Barcelona #Barca #ESP x8 LaLigax7 Copa del Reyx6 Supercopax3 Champions Leaguex3 UEFA Super Cupx3 Club World Cupx1 European Championshipx1 World CupHappy Birthday to @5sergiob x8 LaLiga 🏆🇪🇸x7 Copa del Rey 🏆🇪🇸x6 Supercopa 🏆🇪🇸x3 Champions League 🏆🇪🇺x3 UEFA Super Cup 🏆🇪🇺x3 Club World Cup 🏆🌍x1 European Championship 🏆🇪🇺x1 World Cup 🏆🌍Happy Birthday to @5sergiob 👊#Busquets #Barcelona #Barca #ESP https://t.co/Fvckfng1po

Having played alongside the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and Lionel Messi, Busquets has been hailed as the glue that enabled Barcelona and Spain to achieve great success over the years.

Let's take a look at the five players that can replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona.

#5 Boubacar Kamara | Olympique de Marseille

Olympique de Marseille v Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Boubacar Kamara has been linked with Barcelona in the past.

The Frenchman grew up in Marseille and made his professional debut in 2016. Primarily a defensive midfielder, Kamara is capable of playing as a centre-back as well.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Boubacar Kamara could become available on a free transfer next summer…



🤔 Should Man Utd be looking at snapping the 22 year old on the cheap in January? Boubacar Kamara could become available on a free transfer next summer…Should Man Utd be looking at snapping the 22 year old on the cheap in January? 🇫🇷 Boubacar Kamara could become available on a free transfer next summer… 🤔 🔴 Should Man Utd be looking at snapping the 22 year old on the cheap in January? https://t.co/WZfIGUkBlA

Kamara has been impressive over the past couple of seasons with Marseille. He has shown similar attributes to Sergio Busquets and is regarded by many to have an extremely high ceiling.

AS USA @English_AS Boubacar Kamara is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe and will be a free agent in June, alerting both Barcelona and Manchester United. en.as.com/en/2021/12/18/… Boubacar Kamara is one of the most sought-after young players in Europe and will be a free agent in June, alerting both Barcelona and Manchester United. en.as.com/en/2021/12/18/… https://t.co/X03cJAvWnX

He has established himself as a first-team regular and has made over 25 league appearances in each of the last four seasons. Barcelona have reportedly established contact with the player's agent and are inquiring about the possibility of a permanent move.

#4 Fabian Ruiz | Napoli

Brescia Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Fabian Ruiz has found himself on the watchlists of several top European clubs.

Ruiz came through the youth system at Betis and made his debut in 2014. he spent four years with Betis before signing for Napoli thereafter. His time with Napoli has seen him develop into one of Serie A's best midfielders.

The Coaches' Voice @CoachesVoice Fabián Ruiz continues to improve with Napoli in Serie A and is being linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal. We assess his abilities



#FCB #CFC #RMFC Fabián Ruiz continues to improve with Napoli in Serie A and is being linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal. We assess his abilities 🆕 Fabián Ruiz continues to improve with Napoli in Serie A and is being linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal. We assess his abilities#FCB #CFC #RMFC

Ruiz frequents the central midfield slot for his club and displays great maturity on the field. He has also been called up to the Spanish national side and has made 15 appearances for La Roja.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | QUICK STAT



Fabián Ruiz has now scored 12 league goals in the last three seasons, with *every* single one of them coming from outside the box. 🤯



Only Lionel Messi (18) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (14) have scored more from outside the box in the top 5 leagues in that time span. | QUICK STATFabián Ruiz has now scored 12 league goals in the last three seasons, with *every* single one of them coming from outside the box. 🤯Only Lionel Messi (18) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (14) have scored more from outside the box in the top 5 leagues in that time span. ⚠️ | QUICK STATFabián Ruiz has now scored 12 league goals in the last three seasons, with *every* single one of them coming from outside the box. 🤯Only Lionel Messi (18) and Ruslan Malinovskyi (14) have scored more from outside the box in the top 5 leagues in that time span. https://t.co/e6WNip9LxQ

The likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United have shown interest in the midfielder and a move looks to be on the cards. Barcelona will have to act fast if they are to sign the Spaniard on a permanent deal.

#3 Aurelien Tchouameni | Monaco

Spain v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

Aurelien Tchouameni is right up there as one of Europe's most promising youngsters.

Squawka Football @Squawka Aurélien Tchouaméni has made more tackles & interceptions combined than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since the start of 2020/21:



◎ 57 games

◉ 187 tackles made

◉ 117 interceptions



Happy 22nd birthday. 🥳 Aurélien Tchouaméni has made more tackles & interceptions combined than any other player in Europe's top five leagues since the start of 2020/21:◎ 57 games◉ 187 tackles made◉ 117 interceptionsHappy 22nd birthday. 🥳 https://t.co/qJngB3eaGn

Tchouameni plays for Monaco in Ligue 1 and has spent his entire career in France. Making his debut with Bordeaux in 2018, he was signed by Monaco in 2020 and has developed into a fantastic footballer.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



87% pass accuracy (overall)

3.5 attempted tackles

2.8 successful tackles

3 interceptions made

2.2 aerial duels won

1.9 attempted shots



Well-rounded midfielder at just 21. Aurélien Tchouaméni’s numbers per90 in Ligue 1 this season:87% pass accuracy (overall)3.5 attempted tackles2.8 successful tackles3 interceptions made2.2 aerial duels won1.9 attempted shotsWell-rounded midfielder at just 21. Aurélien Tchouaméni’s numbers per90 in Ligue 1 this season:87% pass accuracy (overall) 3.5 attempted tackles 2.8 successful tackles 3 interceptions made 2.2 aerial duels won 1.9 attempted shots Well-rounded midfielder at just 21. 🇫🇷💪 https://t.co/9VV8stlQ2k

He is a defensive midfielder by trade and has been a regular for Monaco ever since he joined. His domestic performances have impressed several suitors and have also earned him a call-up to the French national side.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Aurelien Tchouameni [116]

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice [96]

Joris Chotard [82]

Samuele Ricci [81]

Maxence Caqueret [79]



Ball-winning brilliance. ‍♂️ U23 midfielders with the most tackles + interceptions in Europe’s top five leagues this season:Aurelien Tchouameni [116]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice [96]Joris Chotard [82]Samuele Ricci [81]Maxence Caqueret [79]Ball-winning brilliance.‍♂️ U23 midfielders with the most tackles + interceptions in Europe’s top five leagues this season:🇫🇷 Aurelien Tchouameni [116]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Declan Rice [96]🇫🇷 Joris Chotard [82]🇮🇹 Samuele Ricci [81]🇫🇷 Maxence Caqueret [79]Ball-winning brilliance. 💪🙅‍♂️ https://t.co/OYmqCiRsAO

Carrying a hefty price tag of €100 million, Tchouameni will certainly be in high demand come the summer transfer window.

#2 Nico Gonzalez | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Nico Gonzalez has emerged as yet another one of Barcelona's many young talents.

Gonzalez graduated from La Masia and only made his debut for the club last year. He has displayed many of the attributes that are familiar to graduates of La Masia and looks extremely promising in Xavi's Barcelona setup.

Squawka Football @Squawka



15 passes attempted

14 passes completed

8 duels won

4 take-ons completed

3 fouls won

1 assist



Another La Masia graduate shining bright. Nico González's first half by numbers vs. Celta Vigo:15 passes attempted14 passes completed8 duels won4 take-ons completed3 fouls won1 assistAnother La Masia graduate shining bright. Nico González's first half by numbers vs. Celta Vigo:15 passes attempted14 passes completed8 duels won4 take-ons completed3 fouls won1 assistAnother La Masia graduate shining bright. ✨ https://t.co/txCYSz2w2i

Carrying a similar frame to Sergio Busquets, Gonzalez has displayed excellent positioning and movement from his defensive midfield role. His ball retention abilities are outstanding and he has been tipped to be a natural replacement for Sergio Busquets by many.

Squawka Football @Squawka



A special talent. Nico González has created more chances (4) than any other player in the first half of the #UCL late kick-offs this evening.A special talent. Nico González has created more chances (4) than any other player in the first half of the #UCL late kick-offs this evening.A special talent. ✨ https://t.co/GXba3R57MB

Gonzalez has made 23 league appearances this season and certainly has the talent to become Busquets' heir. He can benefit greatly under the tutelage of Xavi and could develop into an excellent replacement for Busquets over time.

#1 Franck Kessie | AC Milan

Parma Calcio v AC Milan - Serie A

Franck Kessie has been heavily linked with Barcelona over the past couple of transfer windows.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. Franck Kessié has still no full agreement with any club. Barcelona are in contact with his agent since December, they are waiting for him - Kessié has not made his final choice yet. Race still open, other clubs also interested.His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. Franck Kessié has still no full agreement with any club. Barcelona are in contact with his agent since December, they are waiting for him - Kessié has not made his final choice yet. Race still open, other clubs also interested. ⚠️🇨🇮 #FCB His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. https://t.co/tvgT6MqqbV

The Ivorian has been with AC Milan since 2019 and is certainly thriving in Italy. He initially made his name with Atalanta, with whom he spent two years before moving to Milan on loan. Kessie was extremely impressive as AC Milan made his loan move permanent in 2019.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



* successful pressures - 5.45 [🥇]

* interceptions - 1.74 [🥇]

* tackles won - 1.29 [🥈]

* times dribbled past - 0.45 [=🥇]



At his ball-winning best this term. Franck Kessie’s defensive stats per 90 in the 21/22 Serie A [AC Milan season rank]:* successful pressures - 5.45 [🥇]* interceptions - 1.74 [🥇]* tackles won - 1.29 [🥈]* times dribbled past - 0.45 [=🥇]At his ball-winning best this term. Franck Kessie’s defensive stats per 90 in the 21/22 Serie A [AC Milan season rank]:* successful pressures - 5.45 [🥇]* interceptions - 1.74 [🥇]* tackles won - 1.29 [🥈]* times dribbled past - 0.45 [=🥇]At his ball-winning best this term. 👊 🇨🇮 https://t.co/9hMMWzZtgC

Kessie is incredibly versatile in midfield and can contribute greatly in both offense and defense. He has been deployed as a playmaker in the past and is equally capable of playing as a defensive midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"We're not changing our stance", AC Milan director Maldini confirmed. Barcelona are offering Franck Kessié around €6.5m net per season as guaranteed salary on a five year deal. Kessié's understood to be tempted - Xavi's pushing for both Franck and Andreas Christensen"We're not changing our stance", AC Milan director Maldini confirmed. Barcelona are offering Franck Kessié around €6.5m net per season as guaranteed salary on a five year deal. Kessié's understood to be tempted - Xavi's pushing for both Franck and Andreas Christensen 🔴🇨🇮 #FCB "We're not changing our stance", AC Milan director Maldini confirmed. https://t.co/Y2goKPUkZk

Kessie's contract negotiations with Milan have reportedly reached a stalemate and Barcelona are keen to capitalize on the player's situation. The club have shown great interest in Kessie and the move looks increasingly close.

