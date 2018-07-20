5 midfielders likely to sign for a new club this summer

Priyank Mithani

Kovacic is on his way away from the Los Blancos

This summer has already seen one of the most surprising transfers take place with Ronaldo joining Juventus from Real Madrid. That being said, there is more to come in the few weeks left before the transfer window ends. Europe's biggest clubs are hunting to get equipped with the finest players available and in the process it will instigate a spree of transfers before the window closes.

We have already seen some big transfers take place with Jorginho joining Chelsea and Alisson Becker join Liverpool from Roma. Many of the top clubs would like to strengthen their squad especially by strengthening their midfield.

Also, some of the talented midfielders look ready for a change and a move to a different club this summer. We take a look at some of the finest midfielders available in the football world right now and practically where their future lies after the summer window ends and the 2018-19 season begins in full force.

#5 Mateo Kovacic

The former Inter Milan midfielder was signed by Real Madrid when Rafa Benitez was in charge of the Los Blancos. The 24-year old was then signed for €30 million from the Italian club and since the Kovacic has gone on to make 109 appearances in three seasons for Madrid.

It has been difficult for him to get regular game time as the presence of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro has offered very little room for Kovacic to stand a chance to get a spot in the starting XI. Kovacic played 17 matches last season, assisting once, making more than 500 passes with a passing accuracy of 94%.

He was seen as an heir to Luka Modric as the Croatian soon turns 33 but the lack of game time has been frustrating for Kovacic and it is time he seeks to start more than often. A number of clubs seem to be interested in Kovacic with Juventus, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Roma, Spurs and Manchester United interested to get his signature.

It seems difficult that he will get regular game time at Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester United but he can be optimistic with the other three clubs. Also, Real Madrid won’t make it easy for the clubs seeking Kovacic’s signature but in the end, it will all depend upon Kovacic as to where he would like to play.

