5 midfielders who lost possession the most times in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is brimming with talented footballers in every position on the pitch, especially midfield. While attackers may take all the plaudits when it comes to goals, midfielders have a much larger impact. They are expected to start attacking moves, set up their forwards, and also help out in defense. On his day, a good midfielder can turn a match on its head.

Premier League midfielders have always been inventive

The players on this list have one thing in common - they aren’t ones to shy away from being adventurous. With teams strengthening their defensive lines, the only way to breach enemy lines is through threading a sublime pass. Midfielders largely have to fulfill this responsibility, which may lead to a few misplaced passes.

Coaches will always encourage such positive play even though it may come at a price. After all, this is the only way players will learn and rectify their errors. On that note, here are five midfielders who have lost possession the most in the Premier League this season.

#5 Emile Smith Rowe - 23

After an abysmal start to the Premier League season, Arsenal have finally found their feet. The Gunners have been putting in impressive performances week after week and are currently fourth in the league. Arsenal also boast a young and vibrant squad that includes 21-year-old Emile Smith Rowe, who has galvanized the side.

Smith Rowe has been one of the Gunners’ best players this season and is their leading goal scorer with eight Premier League goals. The 21-year-old has also provided two assists. However, his exuberance has also led to him losing possession in the middle of the park which he has done 23 times so far.

Smith Rowe has often tried risky passes that haven’t always been effective. With the impact he has created, a few of his mistakes can be forgiven. The young Englishman will learn the more he plays and become even better.

Manager Mikel Arteta has often heaped praise on Smith Rowe and believes he has improved Arsenal’s attacking threat this season.

#4 Martin Odegaard - 24

Martin Odegaard joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid during last season’s January transfer window. The Norwegian was the creative outlet needed at Arsenal, and he was signed permanently in August. Odegaard initially didn’t make quite the impact, but he has been splendid this season.

Odegaard’s performances in recent games have been eye-catching. The 22-year-old has also been nominated for the December Premier League player of the month.

However, he has lost possession 24 times this season. The Norwegian looks to split the opposition defense with his eye-of-the needle passes. Such passes come with a high degree of risk, and not all of them have worked in his favor.

Odegaard has four goals and three assists in the Premier League this season. The Gunners have been desperate for a creative midfielder ever since Mesut Ozil departed in 2021. Although these are still early days, Odegaard has filled that void to some extent. His vision is certainly comparable to that of the German’s.

