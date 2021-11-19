5 midfielders who could be on the move in January 

With the winter transfer window just over a month away, several players could be on the move in January. If the 2021 summer transfer window is anything to go by, the upcoming one promises to be a cracker.

With several new managerial appointments, including Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur and Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, clubs will be on the lookout for new recruitments. On that note, let's take a look at the five midfielders who could be on the move in January.

Ross Barkley has returned from his loan spell at Aston Villa

Since his move to Chelsea in the 2018 winter transfer window, Ross Barkley has failed to nail down a regular starting spot at his new club.

The Englishman established himself as one of England's finest young midfield prospects during his stint at Everton. After joining the Toffees as an exciting teenage talent, Barkley completed the first permanent move of his career to join Chelsea for a £15.12 million fee.

Barkley's move to a big club seemed to be the logical next step in his career at the time, and many expected him to fulfill his potential at Stamford Bridge. However, it was not meant to be. The Englishman has been constantly in-and-out of Chelsea's squad without ever establishing himself in the starting XI. He has had to deal with recurring injury problems as well.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Ross Barkley was sent out on loan to Aston Villa. He enjoyed a flying start with the Villans, scoring a goal in each of his first two appearances for the club. However, his goal contributions dried up soon after. In 24 appearances for Aston Villa, Barkley scored 3 times and provided a solitary assist.

Ross Barkley is certainly excess to requirements at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. It wouldn't be surprising if the Englishman is shown the exit door in January.

4. Isco

Isco has only made six appearances this season

Following his 2013 move from Malaga, Isco was dubbed the next big thing for Real Madrid and Spanish football.

Much like Barkley, Isco has not yet managed to reach his incredible potential. At 29, the Spaniard is expected to be at the peak of his footballing powers. Isco was also touted to be the man to lead Spanish football, following the passing of the baton from Spain's golden generation.

However, Isco has been criminally underwhelming for both club and country. He struggled to nail down a starting spot under Zinedine Zidane and has also failed to impress current boss Carlo Ancelotti. Isco is seemingly behind Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Marco Asensio in the pecking order.

In the 2021-22 season, the Spaniard has managed to register only six appearances for Los Blancos— four of them from the bench.

Isco could well be on the move in the upcoming transfer window in search of more first-team minutes elsewhere. The likes of Arsenal and Juventus are said to be interested in the Spaniard's signature.

