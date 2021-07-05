5 midfielders who could be on the move this summer

With the transfer window open, the internet has been rife with rumors of players moving to different clubs. Several top talents are entering the final year of their contracts, sparking the temptation of any potential suitors.

Numerous clubs have identified midfield as a problem area and it goes without saying that they will be looking to pounce before the transfer window closes. That said, let's take a look at five midfielders who could leave their club this summer.

#5. Declan Rice - West Ham United

West Ham United v Southampton - Premier League

Declan Rice is one of the top names on the transfer watchlist for many big clubs. The Englishman has impressed with West Ham in a season that saw his side secure an unexpected sixth-placed finish.

The 22-year-old has been at West Ham since 2015, making 145 apprearances across all competitions. Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest in the youngster previously, but were unable to seal the deal.

Exclusive: Declan Rice puts Manchester United and Chelsea on alert by turning down two West Ham contract offers. He also wants to be informed of any bids #whufc #mufc #cfc https://t.co/e2Uz4KNBlw — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) July 1, 2021

Rice is famed for his midfield prowess and is capable of playing anywhere in the center of the park. He has an eye for spectacular long passes and is more than capable of contributing defensively as well.

As is the case with many English youngsters, the asking price for Rice is a tad bit high for interested clubs. Rice has three years left on his contract and West Ham reportedly seek £100 million to let him go. With just over three weeks left before the transfer window shuts, it remains to be seen if any clubs will break the bank for the youngster.

#4. Eduardo Camavinga - Rennais FC

Eduardo Camavinga (left) in action for Stade Rennes FC

Eduardo Camavinga has garnered widespread attention from several top clubs. The highly-rated youngster is currently with Rennais in Ligue 1 and has built quite the reputation already.

The 18-year-old has featured for Rennais since 2019, making 67 appearances over two seasons. He has impressed fans with his skill and maturity, despite being only 18.

💪 Eduardo Camavinga has made at least 17 more tackles (203) than any other player since the start of the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season



🗞️ Manchester United are making progress in their attempts to sign the young Rennes midfielder, as per @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/VYmOAYeext — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 5, 2021

Primarily a central midfielder, Camavinga has shown that he is one of the best in the league. He is famed for his box-to-box ability and has already made three appearances for the French national team.

Manchester United will try to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer as they know they’d face lot of competition next year - when Camavinga could leave Rennes as free agent. 🔴 #MUFC



Camavinga would be open to join Manchester United - PSG are interested too, Man Utd now pushing. https://t.co/C0h07PosEl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2021

With the youngster entering the final year of his contract, it has already been reported that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have a keen interest in Camavinga's situation. Carrying a market value of £50 million, the 18-year-old could be the necessary catalyst to many top European sides.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar