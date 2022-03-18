5 midfielders PSG could sign this summer

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) recent Champions League exit to Real Madrid (3-2 on aggregate) exposed the glaring holes in the Parisian club's midfield. Although Marco Verratti and co. dominated the two legs for long spurts, Pochettino's men crumbled in the middle of the park when the going got tough.

It can be argued that PSG's midfield woes are often overshadowed by the superstar trio up front and the presence of big names in their backline. The club were lauded for their business in the summer window, but of the numerous high-profile arrivals, Georginio Wijnaldum was the only addition to their midfield.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Baller Marco Verratti ran the middle of the park against a side with Kroos, Modric and CasemiroBaller Marco Verratti ran the middle of the park against a side with Kroos, Modric and Casemiro 😮Baller 🔥 https://t.co/UdK0R99P3U

Will PSG revamp their midfield this summer?

There appears to be a distinct lack of balance to the current PSG midfield, especially with regard to ability on the ball. Danilo Pereira, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Parades and Ander Herrera are better known for their defensive skills and tendency to win the ball back. Georginio Wijnaldum, with three goals and three assists in 30 appearances, has been a disappointment.

On paper, Marco Verratti looks to be the only elite player in a rather uninspiring midfield set-up. Of the six aforementioned options in the middle of the park, four are aged 30 or above, while the Italian star will also join that group later this year.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 PSG are monitoring the situation in midfield, the club is open to do loans or swaps — Gueye and Paredes could be involved.



(via ) PSG are monitoring the situation in midfield, the club is open to do loans or swaps — Gueyeand Paredescould be involved. #PSG (via @JulienMaynard 🚨 PSG are monitoring the situation in midfield, the club is open to do loans or swaps — Gueye 🇸🇳 and Paredes 🇦🇷 could be involved. #PSG (via @JulienMaynard🌕)

PSG's executives are known for their ruthless streak, and this season's European failure will certainly bring about change in the summer. Here's a look at five players the French giants could target in a bid to add some youth and on-ball quality to their midfield:

#5 Isco (Real Madrid)

Isco (#22) of Real Madrid challenges PSG's Neymar.

At 29, Spanish star Isco isn't a young option by any means. He is, however, out of contract this summer, which makes him a low-risk, high-reward gamble. Now in the final months of his contract, the Real Madrid man could be available for free, and is in desperate need of a change of scenery.

SB @Realmadridplace Verratti: Isco's performance had a real impact on me, I suffered. Even Messi didn't perform like this. [Sky Italy] Verratti: Isco's performance had a real impact on me, I suffered. Even Messi didn't perform like this. [Sky Italy] https://t.co/iYjBcq7jiN

Despite having played 350 games for Los Blancos (scoring 50 goals and assisting 56 times), Isco has played just 14 games this season, including only three starts. This comes after an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign, where he failed to find the net in 29 appearances.

Nonetheless, Isco's proactive approach, penetrative dribbles, forward passing and neat playmaking is exactly what's missing from PSG's slow midfield.

#4 Aurelien Tchouameni (Monaco)

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for AS Monaco against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Monaco's 22-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is a man in demand. Although PSG haven't been mentioned as strong candidates just yet, a potential transfer makes a lot of sense for both parties. While Tchouameni has his limitations in attack, he offers an injection of youth and most importantly, helps control games with his solid tackling and passing between the lines.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Paris Saint-Germain have signed one player from a Ligue 1 team since 2017: Kylian Mbappé. Paris Saint-Germain have signed one player from a Ligue 1 team since 2017: Kylian Mbappé.

PSG haven't signed a Ligue 1 player since 2017 and this is the perfect time to break that trend. The fact that Tchouameni is a French international only makes him a more appealing prospect. The young midfielder has made over 120 appearances for Bordeaux and Monaco and has been capped by France seven times.

His arrival would also enable the Parisian club to ship out one of their underperforming defensive midfielders, such as Ander Herrera.

#3 Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Corentin Tolisso brings the ball forward for Bayern Munich.

While 27-year-old Frenchman Corentin Tolisso remains a neat and industrious player, the Bayern Munich star has been severely hampered by injuries in recent years. It all began with an ACL tear in 2018-19 that caused him to miss 33 games and limited him to just two league appearances.

Since then, Tolisso has failed to hit 20 league games in any of the subsequent three seasons. There is no doubting his quality, though, as he played 10 games, scoring and assisting thrice apiece in Bayern Munich's 2020 Champions League triumph. However, his inability to stay fit is a real issue.

The Bavarian giants seem to recognize his quality, which is why he is still not guaranteed to be let go of, even though his contract expires this summer. However, recent reports from Sport1 in Germany suggest Tolisso may depart on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 69' Tolisso scores again for Bayern, who take a 3-1 lead over PSG #FCBPSG 69' Tolisso scores again for Bayern, who take a 3-1 lead over PSG #FCBPSG

Another potential low-risk gamble for the Parisian club, Tolisso is incredibly dynamic in possession, capable of shooting from distance or pulling off eye-catching passes.

#2 Lucas Paqueta (Lyon)

Lucas Paqueta (R) in action for the Brazilian national team.

Lyon's 24-year-old midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been extremely impressive since arriving from AC Milan on a €20 million transfer in 2020. The Brazilian star has 19 goals and 11 assists in just 67 games for the French club and has caught the eye with his dribbling, creativity and flair in the final third.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Lucas Paqueta completed 7 dribbles for Lyon against PSG tonight; No player has completed more in a Ligue 1 match this season 🤤 Lucas Paqueta completed 7 dribbles for Lyon against PSG tonight; No player has completed more in a Ligue 1 match this season

Paqueta has all the tools needed to succeed at a top club, but is likely to be an expensive target as he is under contract until 2025. He has six goals in 29 games for Brazil and could be an excellent addition to a PSG squad that already boasts a strong South American presence.

#1 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Paul Pogba in Premier League action for Manchester United.

It just hasn't worked out for Paul Pogba and Manchester United. It is looking increasingly likely that the Red Devils' record signing will depart the club on a free transfer for a second time. There is no question around Pogba's unique quality and, on his day, the 28-year-old Frenchman is an unstoppable combination of physical dominance and silky skills.

There is, however, a real problem with his ability to stay fit and deliver week in, week out. Inconsistency has plagued Pogba at Old Trafford but his skill set is just what PSG need. The 28-year-old has always turned in his best performances when supported by a defensively solid midfield.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG's interest in Paul Pogba is reciprocated by the player.



Real Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring his contract situation at Manchester United.



(Source: L'Equipe) PSG's interest in Paul Pogba is reciprocated by the player.Real Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring his contract situation at Manchester United.(Source: L'Equipe) 🚨 PSG's interest in Paul Pogba is reciprocated by the player. 🇫🇷 Real Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring his contract situation at Manchester United.(Source: L'Equipe) https://t.co/wXj99dv2HA

The Parisian club have multiple defensive midfielders, which could allow Pogba the freedom to execute his ambitious long passes, mazy dribbles and late runs into the box. PSG's spending power means they can easily afford to match his wage demands, especially if no transfer fee is involved. This, on paper, is a move that could certainly become a reality in the coming months.

Edited by Diptanil Roy