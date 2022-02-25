5 midfielders who have scored the most goals in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is home to some of the best attack-minded midfielders in the world. They can dictate tempo, pierce defense with their passes, and most importantly, can score crucial goals on cue.

Today, we will take a look at some midfielders who have outshone out-and-out attackers in the English top-flight this season.

Here are five midfielders who have bagged the most goals in the Premier League since the start of the 2021-22 season:

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 7 goals

Chelsea poster boy Mason Mount has been in impressive form in the Premier League this season. The England international has impressed everyone with his work rate, leadership skills, playmaking and, of course, important goals.

Amid Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner’s struggles in front of goal, Mount’s new-found shooting boots have served as a balm of reassurance this season.

In 21 top-flight games in the 2021-22 campaign, Mount has already found the net seven times. He also has six assists to his name in the Premier League this term.

On matchday nine, the academy graduate scored his first-ever hat-trick for Chelsea’s senior side. His treble and an assist against Norwich helped them to an emphatic 7-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

His remaining four goals came in four consecutive games between matchdays 14 and 17. His strikes helped Chelsea salvage five points in those four matches alone.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 7 goals

Sporting CP v Manchester City: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Between COVID-19 and an ankle injury, Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne has missed quite a few matches this season. The fact that he is still the fourth-highest scoring midfielder in the Premier League this season speaks volumes about the quality he possesses.

The Belgium international possesses immaculate vision, loves to bring his teammates into play, and possesses the quality to catch any opposition out with vicious long-rangers.

City boss Pep Guardiola has lauded him time and again for his unmatched qualities, and those have once again shown through this season. Apart from netting seven goals in 19 appearances, De Bruyne has also registered two assists in the Premier League this season.

De Bruyne’s first goal of the season came on matchday seven, in a 2-2 draw with fellow title aspirants Liverpool. He found the back of the net once again in the next match, helping his side bag a 2-0 win over Burnley in Manchester.

On matchday 22, he scored a long-range scorcher in a 1-0 win over Chelsea, which has easily been his finest strike of the season.

