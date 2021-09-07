5 most-anticipated debuts in the 21st century

Since the start of the 21st century, football clubs have gone deep into their pockets plenty of times to complete high-profile transfers. These transfers not only bolster the respective teams, but also improve the clubs’ appeal amongst football fans. The more popular the player, the faster the hype train goes.

Every little movement is dissected ahead of their first game for new employers. The coaches, staff, and, most importantly, the players, feel the burden of anticipation on their chest. Finally, the day comes, the flashes go off, and the magic unfolds.

There is nothing quite like the sweet feeling of seeing a superstar debut for their new club. Seeing them do wonders at a new club is what most of us crave, which is why we tend to blow debuts out of proportion. Although all debuts are special, some carry the potential of breaking the internet and tearing up the morning newspapers.

Today, we will take a look at five of those occasions.

The 5 most highly-anticipated debuts of this century

Special mention: David Beckham at Real Madrid

#5 Neymar at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League

In the summer of 2017, football economics started its journey towards the absurd mess that it is today. And all of it started with the €222 million transfer of Barcelona star Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG, who were desperate to establish themselves as one of the most spectacular clubs in Europe, found the perfect representative for their project. The Brazilian, who has a huge fan following on social media, finally made his debut on August 13th, 2017 at Guingamp.

Then-manager Unai Emery made him a part of his starting XI, and Neymar fully capitalized on the opportunity. He played a part in the own-goal by Guingamp, assisted Edinson Cavani for PSG’s second, and scored the third one himself. Away fans at Guingamp were ecstatic to see their superstar shine bright on his much-anticipated debut.

#4 Ronaldinho at Barcelona

Ronaldinho of Brazil waves to the fans

Newly-appointed Barcelona president Joan Laporta deemed Ronaldinho one of the three most crucial players for the club’s future. The other two candidates, Thierry Henry and David Beckham, were unattainable at the time but Barcelona managed to get Ronaldinho for €30 million in 2003.

Ronaldinho, who joined from PSG, was one of the best players in the world at the time. He was an elegant attacking midfielder who could take on any defense in the world.

Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard was more than aware of his skill set and handed him his debut against Athletic Bilbao on August 30th, 2003. He did not score or assist on the night but cut an impressive figure nonetheless in Barcelona’s 1-0 win.

