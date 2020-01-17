5 most disastrous January signings in Premier League history

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Alexis Sanchez struggled for form throughout his time at Manchester United

The January transfer window is always interesting to watch, because it tends to see clubs either ignore the paper talk, sit tight and wait for the summer to spend their money – or it can go the other way, with clubs throwing huge money at players who often turn out to be panic buys with the hope that they can save a season.

Not all January signings turn out to be bad; the likes of Luis Suarez, Nemanja Vidic and Wilfried Zaha went onto massive success at their clubs after moving in the winter, but quite often, big money has been spent on players who failed to make their mark.

Here are 5 of the most disastrous January signings in Premier League history.

#1 Andy Carroll – Newcastle to Liverpool (2011)

Andy Carroll failed to make an impact at Liverpool after his £35m move

A lot of fans might claim Chelsea’s purchase of Fernando Torres from Liverpool for £50m in the January 2011 transfer window was a disaster, but at least the Spaniard played a part in the Blues’ eventual Champions League victory in 2012. The same cannot be said for striker Andy Carroll, who was signed on the same day for a fee of £35m after scoring 11 goals in 19 Premier League games with Newcastle.

The move was always a risk; Carroll was 22 years old and had never been a prolific striker despite the odd flash of brilliance, and to make him – at the time – the most expensive British player ever smacked of desperation.

The big man arrived at Anfield carrying an injury, and was unable to make his debut for the Reds until March. It took him until April to score his first goals for the club – a brace in a win over Manchester City – but he did not add to that total before the end of the season and questions were already being asked over his effectiveness.

2011-12 saw him make 47 appearances for Liverpool, but despite an improvement in his form towards the end of the season – scoring a winner in the FA Cup semi-final against Mersey rivals Everton – he managed just 9 goals and was then sent on loan to West Ham at the start of 2012-13, before making the move permanent at the end of the season.

The Hammers paid just £15m for the striker – leaving Liverpool with a £20m loss and plenty of regrets. At least Luis Suarez – who joined the Reds in the same window as Carroll – was a huge hit!

1 / 5 NEXT