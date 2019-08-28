5 most important players to Barcelona's quest for a treble this season

Barcelona would be seeking for a third treble this season

For most clubs, staving off relegation to guarantee another season of top-flight football represents success, while for others, it is attaining a mid-table finish, securing European qualification or winning a trophy every now and again. However, Barcelona are not like most clubs.

The club is far too big to worry about mundane things like relegation or European qualification. Their standards are much higher; so high in fact that a season which returns 'just' a league title is classified as a failure.

Maybe fans of the club have been so accustomed to success over the years that it has become second nature to them. Or, perhaps, it is a deep-rooted knowledge that they have had arguably the best player in history in their squad for the last 15 years augmented by multiple other world-class performers that makes them demand extra from these players.

Never mind the fact that Barca are just one of only seven clubs in Europe to have won a treble or the only one to have done it twice for that matter, it is still the minimum standard set for every season.

Never mind also that the distance between the traditional clubs and recent upstarts is getting smaller by the day, as hitherto non-traditional teams like Manchester City and PSG get more access to revenue to spend in the market, Barcelona are still expected to thump them all.

If they fail in any season, the onus is on the players to rise up and go again at the onset of the next campaign, and having seen their challenge on all three fronts ended in dramatic circumstances in the final weeks of last season, Barcelona would once again attempt to win a treble this season.

In this piece, we shall highlight five players who would play the most important role in Barcelona's quest for a treble this term.

#5 Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong as the Barcelona DNA

Frenkie de Jong emerged as one of the most promising midfielders in Europe at Ajax, and consequently became the 23rd player to represent the Amsterdam giants and the Catalans when he completed his €75m transfer to Nou Camp during the summer.

Over the course of pre-season, the 22-year-old was Barcelona's standout player. Having had a below-par debut in the 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao, de Jong was back to his commanding best against Real Betis on Matchday 2 in LaLiga.

The importance of an effective midfield to Barcelona's success cannot be overemphasized, and with Frenkie de Jong possessing all the requisite abilities of a Blaugrana midfielder, his passing, composure and ability to dictate play from midfield would come in very handy in Ernesto Valverde's quest for a treble this season.

