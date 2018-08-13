Premier League: 5 Most Impressive Club Debuts in the Opening Weekend

The much-awaited Premier League 2018/19 campaign kicked off on 10 August with a Friday night kickoff at Old Trafford and ended with a humbling at the Emirates on Sunday. With the transfer window closing before the first day of the season, all managers had their complete squads prior to their first fixture.

English clubs have become richer and richer in recent years and the Premier League has seen a number of incoming transfers this summer (except at Tottenham Hotspur). Among those were players making their bow in England.

Here are the five most impressive debutants in the Premier League's opening weekend.

#1 Naby Keita (Liverpool)

Naby Keita made his Liverpool debut against West Ham at Anfield

Liverpool spent the most this summer among all 20 clubs in the Premier League (£167.9m) and they were the only club to have a net spend of over £100m (it was £155.4m to be exact).

Among their more illustrious signings was midfielder Naby Keita, signed for £54m from RB Leipzig. An agreement was put in place last year and his performance at Anfield underlined how much the Reds' midfield could improve in the coming months.

A league title challenge will weigh heavily on Jurgen Klopp after such lavish spending but his burden will be eased by the way Keita has already made himself at home in Liverpool's starting lineup.

The Guinean midfielder was central to Liverpool's buildup in attack and completed more dribbles than any other teammate apart from Roberto Firmino.

It was also his pass that created the goal for Mohamed Salah when he slipped through a pass with the outside of his boot for full-back Andrew Robertson to lay it on a plate for the Egyptian to tap in.

Granted West Ham were not at their best - especially in midfield - but Keita didn't pick the fixture. Mainly stationed on the left side, Keita was a busy player in the middle third of the pitch.

It was a tidy performance with the Reds keeping a clean sheet and there are positive signs. But it was probably a little too premature for Jamie Redknapp to say: "He’s been here 8 minutes but it looks like he’s been here 8 years!"

