5 most in-form Premier League players (October 2022)

As the Premier League is gradually getting to its midway point, Arsenal have been brilliant and they are the current Premier League leaders registering 27 points from 10 games.
Manchester City occupies the second spot in the standings with 26 points from 11 games.
At the bottom of the table, Nottingham Forest occupies the 19th position in the standings, registering nine points from 12 league games.
Leicester City currently occupies the 20th position in the standings, registering eight points from 11 games.
However, there are some players that have performed excellently well in recent weeks.
As such, this article will look at the five most in-form Premier League players in the month of October 2022.
Without further ado, let's look at them.
#5 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)
The Spaniard has been brilliant in goal for Chelsea in recent weeks.
Kepa has kept three clean sheets and has conceded only two goals in his last five league appearances for Chelsea.
Casemiro's goal in Manchester United's one-all draw against Chelsea on October 22 was the first time that the 28-year-old was conceding a goal after 623 minutes of play.
Kepa remains a key player in goal for Chelsea and his presence is vital for Graham Potter.
#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
The Englishman has been outstanding in attack for the Gunners in recent weeks.
Saka has netted three goals in his last three Premier League games this season.
The 21-year-old has been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven league appearances for Arsenal, scoring four goals and registering four assists.
He remains a crucial player for Mikel Arteta in the title race.
#3 Alex Iwobi (Everton)
The Nigerian international's recent resurgence for Everton has been brilliant and he's one of the team's stand-out players this season.
Iwobi has netted one goal and has registered three assists in his last five Premier League games.
The 26-year-old is the joint-second player with the highest number of assists in the league so far this season.
Iwobi remains a key player in midfield for Frank Lampard in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.
#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
The Englishman has been brilliant in attack for Tottenham Hotspur, netting three goals in his last four league games.
The 29-year-old is eight goals away from going level with Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 goals and he remains a key player in attack for Antonio Conte this season.
#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
The Norwegian is arguably the best summer signing in Europe's top five leagues this season and his scoring consistency for Manchester City is commendable.
Halland has netted six goals in his last four Premier League games.
The 22-year-old has netted 17 goals so far this season and he's halfway towards matching the record (34) for the most goals scored by a player in a season in the Premier League.
Halland is a vital player for Manchester City in attack and he'll most likely emerge as the league's top scorer if he maintains his consistency.