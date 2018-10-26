5 Most In-Form Teams in Europe currently

Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Group A

The domestic and continental club competitions are in full swing as we enter the winter months. Since the season began in August, there have been numerous surprises and several instances of heart-stopping action.

The UEFA Champions League this season looks as open as any before with a number of teams staking their claim in the formative stages. While defending champions Real Madrid have struggled, their eternal rivals Barcelona have notched up three victories out of three.

Domestically, the leagues in England and Spain are being tightly contested with only a couple of points separating the top five sides in each instance. In France and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus respectively, have taken control of the title race.

However, the biggest surprise has been reserved from the land of the 2014 World champions. Borussia Dortmund sits at the top with the Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich, 4 points off the pace. Though Bayern are more than capable of wiping off the deficit in the blink of an eye, their current slump can’t be understated.

Thus, with so many teams performing impressively across Europe, a look at which teams are the most in-form is surely warranted. Through this article, we would look at the 5 most in-form teams in Europe.

5. Arsenal

Sporting CP v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Group E

In the summer, Arsenal’s long-standing manager, Arsene Wenger finally bid adieu to the Emirates. Many believed that the transition would be rocky and the new manager would encounter problems at the outset. However, after a couple of early defeats, Arsenal have found their groove.

The Gunners are on an 11 match winning streak with their latest victory being a 1-0 to the Arsenal against Sporting Lisbon. The players seem to be buying into Emery’s philosophy with overlapping full-backs becoming a common feature over the games.

However, the manager also deserves a lot of credit. Emery has gotten the likes of Alex Iwobi, Hector Bellerin, and Danny Welbeck operating at a much higher level than earlier while new signings Sokratis, Leno, Torreira, and Guendouzi have been incorporated seamlessly.

Additionally, the triumvirate of Ozil, Lacazette, and Aubameyang seems to be hitting top gear. If Arsenal are to compete for the top honors, it is imperative that the aforementioned trio keep firing on all cylinders.

Although an 11-match winning run is not to be laughed at, the Gunners are yet to face a ‘big’ team since their defeat to Chelsea. Arsenal would have been higher on the list had they beaten higher-quality opposition during this run. Thus, they make it to the list as the 5th most in-form team in Europe.

