Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 most loved footballers in the world right now

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.95K   //    26 Jul 2018, 19:18 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Try hard as you might, its difficult to hurl insults at these two giants

Ever since football was born, accepted and followed as a sport, it has spectated an almost endless list of legends who have produced magic on the pitch. Their stories of success, their style of play, their charisma; A lot of factors contribute to the reason why they are adored by many throughout the globe.

While they usually are hated by their own set of fans and rather despised by their rivals, some footballers do command respect from each and every fan, regardless of the teams of the teams they support.

With the 21st-century football becoming more demanding than ever, players can incur the wrath of fans in the blink of an eye if they fail to meet the expectations. However, even in such an era where being loathed has become rather difficult to deal with, a handful of players are still difficult to hate.

Here, we take a look at five such players who are respected and adored by their fans and rivals all alike.

#5 David Silva

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
David Silva is regarded by many as the greatest Man City player of all time

David Silva is undoubtedly one of the most adored footballers all around the world. Nicknamed 'Merlin' and 'El Mago', the Spaniard is regarded as one of the best midfielders of the current era.

It is his graceful style of play and the ability to pick out his teammates even in the toughest of circumstances which make him a player anyone would want in their respective teams.

What makes people love him, even more, is the fact that he decided to stay with a growing club rather than join the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid who have constantly tried to poach him all these years.

Now, those two Spanish clubs are definitely places where he could have won abundant silverware. However, it's his service and hard work in the building of Manchester City as one of the giant powerhouses in Europe that makes him worthy of every bit of respect he commands in the football world.

Try if you want to, but it will really be a tough task to try and hate what the Merlin does on the pitch.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luka Modric N'Golo Kante
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Football Is Freedom!
Most valuable football clubs in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 big game players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 left-backs in Europe right now
RELATED STORY
5 highest earning footballers in season 2017/18
RELATED STORY
6 most valuable strikers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Top 3 unluckiest footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 successful footballers whose fathers were football legends
RELATED STORY
7 most valuable defenders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
Nine years at Real Madrid: 9 most iconic CR7 moments
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
3rd Qualifying Round
07 Aug BEN FEN 05:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
07 Aug STA TBC 05:30 AM Standard Liège vs TBC
07 Aug SLA DYN 05:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
07 Aug SPA TBC 05:30 AM Spartak Moskva vs TBC
07 Aug AEK TBC 05:30 AM AEK Athens vs TBC
07 Aug SAL TBC 05:30 AM Salzburg vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
07 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
14 Aug FEN BEN 05:30 AM Fenerbahçe vs Benfica
14 Aug STA TBC 05:30 AM Standard Liège vs TBC
14 Aug DYN SLA 05:30 AM Dynamo Kyiv vs Slavia Praha
14 Aug SPA TBC 05:30 AM Spartak Moskva vs TBC
14 Aug AEK TBC 05:30 AM AEK Athens vs TBC
14 Aug SAL TBC 05:30 AM Salzburg vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
14 Aug TBC TBC 05:30 AM TBC vs TBC
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Club Friendlies 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2018/2019
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us