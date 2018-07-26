5 most loved footballers in the world right now

Try hard as you might, its difficult to hurl insults at these two giants

Ever since football was born, accepted and followed as a sport, it has spectated an almost endless list of legends who have produced magic on the pitch. Their stories of success, their style of play, their charisma; A lot of factors contribute to the reason why they are adored by many throughout the globe.

While they usually are hated by their own set of fans and rather despised by their rivals, some footballers do command respect from each and every fan, regardless of the teams of the teams they support.

With the 21st-century football becoming more demanding than ever, players can incur the wrath of fans in the blink of an eye if they fail to meet the expectations. However, even in such an era where being loathed has become rather difficult to deal with, a handful of players are still difficult to hate.

Here, we take a look at five such players who are respected and adored by their fans and rivals all alike.

#5 David Silva

David Silva is regarded by many as the greatest Man City player of all time

David Silva is undoubtedly one of the most adored footballers all around the world. Nicknamed 'Merlin' and 'El Mago', the Spaniard is regarded as one of the best midfielders of the current era.

It is his graceful style of play and the ability to pick out his teammates even in the toughest of circumstances which make him a player anyone would want in their respective teams.

What makes people love him, even more, is the fact that he decided to stay with a growing club rather than join the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid who have constantly tried to poach him all these years.

Now, those two Spanish clubs are definitely places where he could have won abundant silverware. However, it's his service and hard work in the building of Manchester City as one of the giant powerhouses in Europe that makes him worthy of every bit of respect he commands in the football world.

Try if you want to, but it will really be a tough task to try and hate what the Merlin does on the pitch.

