5 Most underpaid football players in the world right now

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane is one of the most underpaid players in world football right now

With football comes passion, drama and talent, however, the modern-day game has succumbed to glamour, stardom and wealth. The power structure in world football has seen a monumental shift with players now becoming more influential than the clubs they represent. Footballers, as a result, are now not only changing clubs on the back of massive transfer fees but also demanding incredible amounts of salaries and wages.

Even then, there are certain players who, despite impressing many with their performances on a weekly basis, have not been rewarded financially. Therefore, in this section, we take a look at some high-profile players who are currently underpaid at their respective clubs.

#5. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

The Liverpool right-back has a remarkable 12 assists to his name in all competitions this season

Arguably the best right-back in the world currently, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is on a meagre £40,000-per-week. The 21-year-old defender has been Jurgen Klopp’s most reliable attacking outlet apart from his illustrious front-three and his 10 assists in the Premier League represent just that. The Englishman is just behind Kevin de Bruyne (16) in that department, who is having an extraordinary season for Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold is the perfect modern-day right back: pacy, athletic and instinctive. In his short Liverpool career, he has already tasted Champions League success and is currently a few matches away from lifting the Premier League trophy. A boyhood Red, he is already touted to be a club legend in the future, especially because of his unforgettable, match-winning assist to Divock Origi in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

The full-back has had another brilliant season for the Reds at the right side of defence, and his performance away at Leicester City will be one of the highlights of this season. He scored a belter from outside-the-box and assisted another two goals as Liverpool thumped the Foxes 4-0 at the King Power Stadium in December.

Despite all of his, he is one of the club’s lowest earners with only Joe Gomez, Loris Karius and Rhian Brewster behind him, one of whom plays at Besiktas and one in the Championship. Astonishingly, Alexander-Arnold earns even less than Nathaniel Clyne, who has not made a single appearance this season.

