5 most underpriced players in FPL 2020-21

FPL (Fantasy Premier League) is back for the 2020-21 season. After less than three weeks of the previous season finishing, the new FPL game has already been launched in anticipation of the 2020-21 Premier League, which starts on the 12th of September.

The FPL has already launched the game for the new Premier League season and have announced all player prices in the game. However, the fixtures for the new season have not yet been released by the Premier League and are yet to be incorporated into the game.

Prices of players normally depend on their performances in the previous season and the player's impact on their teams' performances. While most players' prices accurately represent their value in the game, there are some who are underpriced and could offer some value for your FPL teams.

These hidden gems could be essential for you to climb up your mini-leagues. On that note, here are the five most underpriced players in FPL 2020-21:

#5: Nicholas Pepe (Midfielder): £8 million

Nicholas Pepe could be one of the key men for Arteta next season.

Nicholas Pepe has had a £1.5 million price drop compared to his starting price of £9.5 million last season.

At £8 million, the midfielder comes in as a cheaper option than the likes of Alexandre Lacazette who has been valued at £8.5 million and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is at £12 million.

Pepe could offer great value at that price, especially if Arsenal continue to play with their 3-4-3 formation where Lacazette drops deep, and Pepe and Aubameyang act as the two inside forwards.

The midfielder finished with five goals and six assists last season; in FPL, however, he did take some time to adapt to the league. In his second season in England, Pepe will be better suited to show why Arsenal paid their record transfer fee for him in 2019 and recreate the form he managed at Lille in the 2018-19 season.

#4: Phil Foden (Midfielder): £6.5 million

Phil Foden could go on to be the new David Silva for Manchester City in the heart of the club's midfield.

Phil Foden has been priced at £6.5 million for the new season, and he could be a real bargain if he gets a consistent run in the team.

Foden is £2 million cheaper than Riyad Mahrez and £5 million cheaper than both Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne. There is an argument that can be made that he can match Sterling and De Bruyne for points if he gets similar game-time as them.

With David Silva gone, Foden could become a first-team starter for Manchester City in their midfield and could be a great option for FPL sides.

Foden was excellent in the restart as he scored five goals for Manchester City. FPL managers will hope that he continues that form in the next season as well.

The Englishman can be played in the right or left-wing slot as he has done many times last season. That would mean he is closer to goal and more likely to get goals and assists.