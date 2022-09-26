5 most underrated forwards in Europe at the moment

European football is a stomping ground for a plethora of forwards, known for their goal scoring abilities.

Strikers like Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane and Karim Benzema are among some of the most highly rated forwards in Europe.

However, there are many other forwards across Europe who are underrated, despite their goal scoring exploits.

Today, we take a look at five such forwards.

#5 Wissam Ben Yedder

French striker Wissam Ben Yedder has been one of Europe's most consistent and clinical forwards in recent years, however, he doesn't get much credit for his efforts.

He has played for the likes of Toulouse, Sevilla and has been at Monaco since 2019.

The forward has scored an impressive 216 senior club career goals, making him one of Europe's top goal scorers.

Ben Yedder has also registered double digit goals consecutively in his last 10 seasons at club level. He scored a combined total of 32 goals across all competitions during the 2021-22 season, which was his career's best tally.

The Monaco striker also won the Ligue 1 highest goal scorer award during the 2019-20 football campaign, where he scored 18 goals in 26 appearances.

#4 Pedro Rodriguez

Spanish forward Pedro is another highly underrated star in Europe, especially considering his profile in front of goal.

Pedro featured for some of the best clubs in Europe, including Barcelona, Chelsea and AS Roma, before joining Lazio.

The skilful winger is known for his versatility, pace and ability to use both feet effectively to score sublime goals.

Pedro has scored over 150 senior club career goals, majorly with him operating as a winger.

#3 Edin Dzeko

Dzeko has scored 311 senio club career goals so far

Another prolific goal scorer in Europe is Bosnian veteran Edin Dzeko.

The striker has represented European clubs such as VfL Wolfsburg, Manchester City and AS Roma and is currently with Inter Milan.

Underrated ever since his days at Manchester City, Dzeko is known for using his strength and physicality to bully defenders and is a major threat from set-pieces. Technically sound, Dzeko also helps his team build-up play instead of just taking up a traditional striking position on the field.

Bosnia's greatest ever international goal scorer has scored an impressive 311 senior club career goals. He has also recorded double digit goals in 12 of his last 13 seasons, with the only exception coming during the 2014-15 campaign.

Overall, Dzeko's best tally came with an impressive 38 goals during the 2016-17 campaign for AS Roma across all competitions.

#2 Ciro Immobile

Immobile has been impressive in front of goal for Lazio

Ciro Immobile is without a doubt one of the most prolific strikers from Italy in the last few years, winning the Serie A top scorer award on four occasions.

Immobile has represented teams such as Juventus, Genoa, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Torino in his career.

However, it was at his current club, Lazio, that Immobile transformed himself into one of Europe's most lethal forwards.

The Euro 2020 winner has registered double-digit goals in each of his last six campaigns, which is an incredible record considering the defensive quality on display in Serie A.

#1 Olivier Giroud

Giroud is one of the most under-appreciated forwards in Europe

Any list of under-appreciated forwards in Europe across any era cannot be completed without the inclusion of French striker Olivier Giroud.

The 35-year-old striker hasn't received much credit for his outstanding goal scoring exploits over the years, both at club and international level.

Giroud isn't the fastest of centre-forwards, but he balances that drawback with his incredible positioning, movement, technique and clinical finishing.

He is a great team player and is unselfish when it comes to making the final pass for his team's goals, especially witnessed during his stint at Arsenal.

The World Cup winner has 240 senior club career goals, having featured for teams such as Grenoble, Montpellier, Arsenal, Chelsea and off late, AC Milan.

