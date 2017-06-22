5 most underwhelming signings made by top football clubs

A list of the most disappointing transfers made by big clubs.

@churchofthibaut by Nived Zenith Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 21:22 IST

Sidwell joined Chelsea on a free transfer

Over the years, the demands set by football clubs and their owners have gone through a drastic transition. While the hunt for undisputed success remains the ultimate motive, some have turned to making very absurd decisions in order to achieve the same goal.

For whatever reason it may be, this has happened quite a lot of times and will probably happen again in the coming years due to the challenging demands of modern football and the hunger for success.

In this compilation, we take a look at some of the most under whelming signings made by top clubs over the years:

#5 Steve Sidwell – Chelsea

Chelsea’s response to Manchester United dethroning them as Premier League champions in 2007 was quite bizarre, to say the least. The Blues were champions of England for two consecutive years under Jose Mourinho but were overthrown by Sir Alex Ferguson’s United in the 2007/08 season and they responded by signing Steve Sidwell on a free transfer from Reading, a very surprising move given the players they had spent millions on.

Sidwell spent only a year at Chelsea, making just 15 league appearances. The midfielder followed Mourinho through the exit door, in a £5m move to Aston Villa.

Looking back at his time with Chelsea, the player said, “I’d rather have finished my career and say I tried to give it a go and it didn’t work out, and I can tell my boys and my grandsons that I played for Chelsea, rather than saying: ‘Well I could have played for them’”.