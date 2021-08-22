5 most valuable defenders in La Liga right now

In the last few years, La Liga might have lost a bit of its shine because of the departure of some of its top players, but there are still plenty of stars around.

Lionel Messi’s exit from Barcelona is bound to reduce its popularity among the masses, but there are other young players who can take up the mantle and succeed in the league.

Financially, the league has failed to compete with the riches of the Premier League. Despite that, La Liga sides remain competitive in European competitions.

Villarreal won the UEFA Europa League last season, and have some impressive young players. The value of some of the young players is staggering in the Spanish top flight.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the

5 most valuable defenders from La Liga right now

(values based on Transfermarkt.com).

#5 Diego Carlos (Sevilla) – £40.5 million

Diego Carlos has been instrumental for Sevilla

Diego Carlos rose to prominence for Sevilla when they won the UEFA Europa League in 2020.

Spanish sides have dominated the UEFA Europa League in recent seasons, and Carlos’s impressive displays helped Sevilla beat Inter Milan in 2020.

Carlos was instrumental for the Andalusians that season as he put in some solid displays at the back. The Brazilian is a towering figure at the back, and can also play the ball out from the back with ease.

The 28-year old is at the peak of his prowess right now and has a contract with La Liga side Sevilla that runs until 2024.

#4 Pau Torres (Villarreal) - £45 million

Villarreal CF v SD Eibar - La Liga Santander

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres is one of the brightest young players in La Liga at the moment. The Spaniard is expected to be the bedrock of the national team in the coming years, and is already attracting interest from several top European clubs.

Torres is perhaps the archetypal modern-day centre-back as he has good distribution and is also pretty quick to make recovery tackles.

The 24-year old played a key role for Villarreal as they lifted their first ever UEFA Europa League title under Unai Emery earlier this year.

Torres is currently valued at £45 million by Transfermarkt, and his value could rise further if he continues his impressive form this season.

The centre-back’s current contract with La Liga side Villarreal runs until 2024, so the club are likely to demand a high fee should they decide to sell him any time soon.

