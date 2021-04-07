5 most valuable players in La Liga this season (2020-21)

The 2020-21 La Liga season has been an intense one, as Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid are separated by only three points atop the league table.

Atletico Madrid seemed to be the favourites to lift their first La Liga title in seven years at the beginning of this year. But their stuttering form and the resurgence of Barcelona and Real Madrid has ensured a thrilling three-horse race.

Five most expensive players in the 2020-21 La Liga:

The La Liga has historically been home to some of the biggest names in the game, like Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema, to name a few.

In more recent times, the likes of Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong and Joao Felix have graced the La Liga. On that note, let's have a look at the five most expensive players in the 2020-21 La Liga.

#5 Frenkie De Jong | FC Barcelona | $88 million

Frenkie de Jonh

Frenkie de Jong has a decent 2020-21 La Liga campaign, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 29 league appearances.

This season, De Jong has made 77.6 passes on average per 90 minutes, along with 23.1 passes in the final third. The 23-year-old has been a key player for club and country.

100% - @FCBarcelona's Frenkie de Jong 🇳🇱 completed all 81 of his passes against Real Betis, the most by a sub with a 100% passing accuracy in a @LaLigaEN game since at least 2005/06. Calmness. pic.twitter.com/bkgldR9Ztx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 7, 2021

The Dutchman leads his Barcelona teammates in terms of minutes played in the La Liga, Copa Del Rey and Supercopa and has the most minutes with his national team this campaign.

Frenkie De Jong is one of the first names in the Barcelona team sheet, which speaks volumes about his ability and character, especially after a tough debut season at the Camp Nou.

#4 Lionel Messi | FC Barcelona | $88 million

FC Barcelona vs SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

After a long reign at the top, Lionel Messi has fallen to fourth place in the list of most valuable players in the La Liga. This is not a reflection of his pedigree or form but has more to do with the Argentine's age.

Transfer values also consider the resale value of a player. At 33, La Pulga might not attract the price he once would have.

After a slow start to his campaign, Lionel Messi has gone atop this season's La Liga scoring chart, tallying 23 goals and ten assists in 27 outings to propel Barcelona to within a point of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

23 - @FCBarcelona's Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has been involved in more goals than any other player in the top five European leagues in 2021 (23 - 16 goals and 7 assists). Gold. pic.twitter.com/QkDPkDZjoo — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 21, 2021

Depending on how Barcelona fare in the La Liga this campaign, Lionel Messi could decide if he commits his future to the Blaugrana or embarks on a new challenge.

