In an announcement on social media, Barcelona have sent their fanbase into a frenzy by confirming that teenage prodigy Ansu Fati will be a permanent member of the first team for the 2020-21 season.

The 17-year-old Spaniard has been one of the few bright spots in Barcelona's year so far and will look to build on his excellent start to life at the Camp Nou this season. Ronald Koeman's time at the helm has already been a subject of controversy in recent weeks but the Dutchman seems to place his trust in Ansu Fati ahead of a hectic schedule.

The Barcelona youngster burst on to the scene last year and his promising performances have earned him a place in the club's first team. Ansu Fati will take Barcelona's number 22 shirt this season and is likely to play an important role as the Blaugrana attempt to bring La Liga back to Catalunya.

Barcelona have been heavily criticised for their reluctance to give the club's younger players a chance in recent years. Ansu Fati is one of a select group of individuals to have made his mark in the first team and is likely to be an important player for the Catalan outfit for years to come.

Ansu Fati set to play a major role in Barcelona's La Liga campaign

Ronald Koeman has shown confidence in Fati

Barcelona have invested in a host of talented youngsters this season and have brought the likes of Francisco Trincao and Pedri into the club in a bid to replace some of the ageing members of the squad. Ronald Koeman has been appointed as the new manager and was widely expected to give Barcelona's next generation a meaningful chance in the first team.

The past week, however, has seen the club embroiled in controversy yet again as reports of Ronald Koeman's views on Riqui Puig infuriated the club's passionate fanbase. In addition to the prodigious midfielder, Koeman has also asked Carles Alena and Pedri to spend a season away from the club on loan.

Ronald Koeman's comments shocked many Barcelona fans who have placed their faith in the young talents at the club as the Blaugrana begin their new campaign. Pedri and Riqui Puig are two the most highly-rated young midfielders in Spain at the moment and while Koeman's words do hold some weight, his reluctance and lack of will regarding La Masia's youngsters have earned him severe criticism.

Ansu Fati, however, seems immune to the scrutiny of the much-maligned Barcelona board. The teenager has been spectacular for Barcelona this season and is likely to give Ousmane Dembele a run for his money this season.

Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig are Barcelona's brightest talents

Ansu Fati already has seven La Liga goals under his belt from his first season at Barcelona and has shown tremendous potential. The Spaniard has thrived alongside Lionel Messi in Barcelona's attack and can become the club's talisman in the coming years.

Barcelona do have several youth prospects that can carry the club through the next decade. With an incompetent board running the show, however, the club needs a miracle to ensure that it gets the best out of La Masia this year.

