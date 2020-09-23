According to a report published by the Telegraph, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have initiated contact with Chelsea and have enquired about the possibility of a loan deal for Blues attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi. Bayern Munich have a hectic schedule this season and Hansi Flick is looking to make tactical additions to his squad.

Chelsea have made several well-documented strides in the transfer window this summer and could be open to sending their talented young winger on loan to one of the most powerful clubs in the world at the moment. Chelsea's midfield is currently stacked with several talented stars and Hudson-Odoi's could do well for himself with a short stint at Bayern Munich.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has also indicated that he is open to changes in the squad and a loan deal for Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in the best interest of both clubs. Bayern Munich are in the market for attacking players that could reinforce their squad and the English talent may well be the perfect fit.

Bayern Munich were involved in a length transfer saga with Chelsea to acquire the services of Callum Hudson-Odoi over two years ago. While the Bavarians are not currently interested in buying the player, Hansi Flick's side is willing to accommodate the Chelsea star on loan.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea discussing terms over potential Hudson-Odoi loan deal

Bayern Munich are interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi

Bayern Munich have been one of the best teams in Europe over the past year and have built on their success in the Champions League last season to start their new Bundesliga campaign of an emphatic note. The Bavarians thrashed Schalke 04 by an astonishing 8-0 margin and are intent on maintaining their dominance over German football.

Hansi Flick's side has already acquired Leroy Sane from Manchester City and the German winger has formed a potent attacking combination with Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski. The addition of Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi would allow Bayern Munich to compete on multiple fronts this season as they look to secure consecutive trebles.

Chelsea have their fair share of German superstars in their ranks and with Timo Werner and Kai Havertz starting to settle into Frank Lampard's side, Callum Hudson-Odoi might not find playing time easy to come by this season. Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are also likely to feature heavily for Chelsea as the season progresses.

Hudson-Odoi has shown glimpses of his talent over the past few months but is yet to convince the Chelsea management of his long-term suitability to the club. Bayern Munich have tried to sign the winger in the past and are likely to bring Hudson-Odoi to the Allianz Arena on a loan deal in the coming weeks.

Callum Hudson-Odoi can succeed at Bayern Munich

Chelsea have not managed the best of starts to their Premier League seasons and will need their big-money signings to step up to the plate over the next few months. The Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat against reigning champions Liverpool over the weekend and will need to get their season back on track.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, got off to a sensational start in the Bundesliga and will be hoping to scale the heights of their previous campaign this season. The Bavarians are looking to add some more firepower to their ranks and Hudson-Odoi may well be the ideal - albeit temporary - addition to Hansi Flick's squad.

