Juventus are intent on rejuvenating their squad this summer and newly appointed manager Andrea Pirlo seems to be wasting no time in the transfer market. In the process, however, Juventus seem to have set a record that will likely plague their reputation for years to come.

The Bianconeri decided to invest in Gonzalo Higuain five years ago and brought him to Turin for an astonishing £75 million transfer fee. At the time, the Argentine striker was one of the most sought-after players in the Serie A and had enjoyed a prolific season with Napoli.

The £75 million transfer-market loss Juventus made on Gonzalo Higuain (signed for £75M, released) is the biggest loss any club has ever made on a player. So far, anyway. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) September 17, 2020

Gonzalo Higuain has had his fair share of extraordinary moments at Juventus but has largely failed to fit the bill in recent years. The Argentine forward has spent lengthy loan spells away from the club and failed to nail down a regular spot in the starting eleven on his return to Juventus last season.

Higuain saw out his five-year contract with Juventus and has left the club on a free transfer to begin his MLS adventure with David Beckham's newly formed club Inter Miami. The Argentine striker is still an excellent player on his day and will be a force to reckon with as far as the MLS is concerned.

Gonzalo Higuain was linked with a move away from Juventus for several months before the striker decided to end his European career for the time being and join Inter Miami on a free transfer. David Beckham's MLS club has not enjoyed the smoothest of starts to their stint in the American league and the Juventus striker's arrival will certainly boost Inter Miami's credentials.

Juventus, on the other hand, have made a record loss from the transfer. Gonzalo Higuain joined Juventus from Napoli for an astonishing £75 million transfer fee and has now left the club on a free transfer. The Argentine has a decent goal tally at Juventus and has managed 66 strikes in 148 appearances.

After 66 goals and five trophies, Juventus announce Gonzalo Higuain has officially left the club 👏 pic.twitter.com/5Uw57aKyba — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 17, 2020

While Juventus have been a dominant force in the Serie A, Gonzalo Higuain has failed to win the Champions League with the club and his time with the Bianconeri has been a blend of highs and lows. Higuain has won three Scudettos with Juventus and has enjoyed a trophy-laden career in Italy.

The striker fell out of favour during his final years at Juventus and completed underwhelming loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea. A move to the MLS marks a new beginning for Gonzalo Higuain and the Argentine star will want to make the most of his new lease of life.

Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as their manager in place of Maurizio Sarri and will launch a new assault on the Champions League trophy this season. Pirlo is intent on rejuvenating his squad and has made several strides in the transfer market to ensure that Juventus are able to compete on multiple fronts this season.

The Bianconeri have a powerful attacking combination and will rely heavily on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, and Douglas Costa to lead them to glory this season. Juventus have also acquired Arthur from Barcelona and will look to rebuild under Andrea Pirlo in the coming months.

