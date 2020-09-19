According to reputed journalist David Ornstein, Barcelona have had their bid for talented English defender Max Aarons turned down and will have to look elsewhere for a full-back. The Norwich City has enjoyed an excellent season and is linked with a move away from the Canaries.

Barcelona's transfer window has been characterised by several failed pursuits across Europe. The Catalans are trying to move on from their humiliation in the Champions League but seem to be unable to bring talented young players to the club.

Hearing Norwich have turned down 2 offers from Barcelona for Max Aarons. 1 could’ve been worth £20m + bonuses. 20yo RB agreed terms on deal that‘s been running months. #FCB will now try to sign Sergino Dest from Ajax. Bayer Munich also watching Aarons closely @TheAthleticUK #NCFC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 19, 2020

Barcelona are prioritising the signing of a full-back at the moment and have investigated several alternatives in the transfer market. The Blaugrana's defence failed to meet expectations in the past season and the club will have to make amends this summer.

Max Aarons may well be a viable long-term option for Barcelona but it remains to be seen whether the young English right-back can hold his own against the best teams in Europe. Barcelona's decisions in the transfer market are starting to become increasingly desperate and the Spanish club is in dire need of defensive reinforcements.

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Barcelona's bid for Norwich City defender Max Aarons has been rejected

Max Aarons is a talented defender

Advertisement

Max Aarons is one of the most talented players in the Championship at the moment. The full-back has already made an appearance in the yellow and green of Norwich City this season but is unlikely to stay at the club.

Aarons bring plenty of versatility to the table and is perfectly capable of playing at both left-back and right-back. The English defender is known for his forays into the final third but may take some time to find his feet at Barcelona, should he join the Spanish giants.

The defender has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Barcelona but Norwich City is intent on keeping their prized asset at the club and have turned down of €20 million offer from the Catalan giants. It is fairly likely that Norwich City believe that they can get a much larger sum for Max Aarons and the ball is now in Barcelona's court.

Barcelona have failed in an attempt to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City.



Latest...👇 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 19, 2020

Barcelona are also studying the possibility of a loan deal for Max Aarons and will try to bring the defender to La Liga to solve the club's defensive problems. Barcelona have kept the same defensive line for three consecutive seasons and have suffered historic defeats in the Champions League as a result.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Barcelona are starting to lose faith in Nelson Semedo and have been on the look-out for a replacement in the transfer market. Sergino Dest and Hector Bellerin have also been earmarked as potential additions to a back-line that has failed to meet expectations in recent season.

Nelson Semedo has not convinced Barcelona

Nelson Semedo has endured a difficult year at Barcelona and was eviscerated by Alphonso Davies in the Champions League semi-final. The Portuguese full-back has been fairly inconsistent and may well lose his place in the Blaugrana.

Max Aarons may not be the ideal solution for Barcelona but a loan deal for the English defender might work in the Catalans' favour. Barcelona have a hectic schedule this year and will need all the help they can get to ensure a successful season.

Also Read: Barcelona interested in a loan deal for Ajax defender Sergino Dest