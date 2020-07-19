5 most valuable U-23 defenders in the world at the moment

The great Sir Alex Ferguson famously said that attack wins you games but defense wins you titles. A solid defense is the foundation of any great team. We have seen the importance of this in recent years. Liverpool went from contenders to winners only after signing Virgil van Dijk to lead their defense.

The big clubs realize the importance of having a solid foundation, which has seen big money being spent on defenders. Manchester United broke the transfer record for a defender when they signed Harry Maguire last summer to fix their defense.

Defenders usually get better with age and experience. They are prone to making mistakes early in their career and don't hit their peak until they're in their mid-20s. Being a young defender is not easy, as even a little mistake can prove harmful to the team's prospects. As a result, we rarely see young defenders get opportunities at big clubs.

The modern game requires defenders to be comfortable with the ball and they should also have the ability to make passes all over the field. There are some defenders who become world-class at a young age and become key members of their teams. These players perform at a high level regularly, while handling the pressure.

Let's take a look at the top 5 most valuable defenders in the U-23 age group right now.

#5. Dayot Upamecano | RB Leipzig | £40.50 million

RB Leipzig v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Dayot Upamecano is regarded as one of the most promising centre-backs in European football. He was signed by RB Leipzig in January 2017 and has established himself as a mainstay in their defense since. The Frenchman is one of the most sought-after centre-backs in world football currently.

The 21-year-old possesses qualities that make him a complete centre-back. The defender combines his formidable frame with amazing acceleration and speed across the ground. He uses his physical strength to muscle attackers off the ball and his pace helps him recover.

Advertisement

The youngster is also comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is able to skip past opponents and drive forward with the ball. He is comfortable with passing the ball and starting attacking moves from the back.

Upamecano has all the tools to go a long way in the game, however, there are still some elements in his game that can be improved upon. He is still very young and the mistakes will disappear with more experience. It won't be surprising if he ends up at one of the biggest clubs in the world in the near future.

#4. Achraf Hakimi | Inter Milan | £48.60 million

Fortuna Duesseldorf v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Achraf Hakimi is another player who has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga. The youngster has established himself as one of the most exciting full-backs in the game over his two-year stay at Borussia Dortmund on loan from Real Madrid.

The Moroccan international is a modern-day full-back who contributes at both ends of the pitch. He is especially adept at joining the attack and creating chances for his team-mates. He has electric pace, good ball control, and excellent crossing ability which sees him get plenty of assists.

The 21-year-old is also very versatile. He can play on either side and also on the wing. The youngster has grown tremendously over the last two years, and his performances have made him a two-time African Youth Player of the Year.

The former Real Madrid player has signed for Inter Milan for the next five years. This move can see him establish himself further. He will play as the right-wing-back in Antonio Conte's system, which should suit his strengths perfectly.

The future is bright for Hakimi and his value should increase more in the next few years.