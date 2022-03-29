5 moves Chelsea could make in the summer transfer window

Chelsea are having a tough time off the pitch with Roman Abramovich handed sanctions. The club is now up for sale, and the process is already in its final stages, with five potential bidders making the shortlist.

While all that is happening, Thomas Tuchel and his players have done well to keep things moving on the pitch. Since the saga started, the Blues have won all their matches and look like the team to beat once again.

But the squad is far from perfect, and the Blues need to make some alterations in the summer. With new owners coming in, they will be desperate to win over the fans and spend big to get reinforcements.

But that is not all they need to take care of, as getting the right players is more important than just going big. Here are five moves Chelsea could make in the summer transfer window:will

#5 - Get Aurélien Tchouaméni and/or Declan Rice

Chelsea need a player who can sit back and dominate in the pivot. Jorginho has been trying his best, but the Italian is not physical enough, nor does he have the legs to catch an opponent who has got past him.

Tuchel needs a reliable CDM who can do the dirty work in the midfield, and that is why the club needs to get Aurélien Tchouaméni or Declan Rice. Both midfielders love to dominate possession like the Blues' vice-captain but can also push an opponent off the ball.

Tchouaméni has been a target for the club for some time, while Rice is reportedly looking to join them over any other side. But they are certainly not going to come cheap. Reports suggest PSG and Real Madrid are interested in the Frenchman. And Manchester United are ready to spend big on the West Ham United star, who has been slapped with a £150 million price tag.

#4 - Keep Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja

Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja are having a terrific season on loan and are going to be in demand this summer. Reports suggest the Armenian striker has been on the radar of several clubs, especially Southampton, who have him on loan this season.

Gallagher got his first England cap this week, and the midfielder is now showing what he can bring to the pitch.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Emile Smith Rowe (9)

◉ Bukayo Saka (9)

◉ Conor Gallagher (8)

◎ Phil Foden (7)

◉ Jacob Ramsey (6)

◎

◎ Armando Broja (6)



Two Arsenal players and two potential Arsenal targets... Most Premier League goals scored by players under the age of 23 this season:◉ Emile Smith Rowe (9)◉ Bukayo Saka (9)◉ Conor Gallagher (8)◎ Phil Foden (7)◉ Jacob Ramsey (6) Kai Havertz (6)◎ Armando Broja (6)Two Arsenal players and two potential Arsenal targets... Most Premier League goals scored by players under the age of 23 this season:◉ Emile Smith Rowe (9)◉ Bukayo Saka (9)◉ Conor Gallagher (8)◎ Phil Foden (7)◉ Jacob Ramsey (6)◎ Kai Havertz (6)◎ Armando Broja (6)Two Arsenal players and two potential Arsenal targets... https://t.co/Lf4FXPsOKC

The Crystal Palace loanee has made it clear he wants to succeed at Chelsea, and he is a player who can do well under Tuchel.

With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner not at their best this season, Chelsea have relied heavily on Kai Havertz. This could change next season if they keep Broja at the club, as the youngster has shown he is ready to lead their attack.

#3 - Get Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea

Ousmane Dembele is injury prone, and a lot of clubs will think a few times before getting him. However, the Frenchman is a joy to watch when fit and available.

One of Pulisic and Werner are bound to leave Chelsea this summer, and the club will need a replacement. Dembele, who is set to become a free agent, would be the ideal player as he has worked under Tuchel.

The German manager can revive the winger's career and take Chelsea to the next level.

#2 - Sell Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga was signed with a lot of hope, and the Spaniard started well. But things did not go his way, and he was eventually replaced by Edouard Mendy, who has since then sealed the #1 spot.

The Senegal star has kept his place despite Kepa regaining his confidence, and is likely to be the #1 for the next few seasons.

CANAL+ SPORT Afrique @cplussportafr #PremierLeague - La stat qui place Edouard Mendy loin devant Kepa



Edouard Mendy vient de réaliser un 26ème clean shit en 53 rencontres dans le championnat anglais.



En comparaison, il aura fallu 80 matchs à Kepa pour atteindre ce total, soit… 27 matchs de plus - La stat qui place Edouard Mendy loin devant KepaEdouard Mendy vient de réaliser un 26ème clean shit en 53 rencontres dans le championnat anglais.En comparaison, il aura fallu 80 matchs à Kepa pour atteindre ce total, soit… 27 matchs de plus #PremierLeague 🇬🇧 - La stat qui place Edouard Mendy loin devant Kepa 🔝Edouard Mendy vient de réaliser un 26ème clean shit en 53 rencontres dans le championnat anglais. ✋⛔En comparaison, il aura fallu 80 matchs à Kepa pour atteindre ce total, soit… 27 matchs de plus 😅 https://t.co/58n3hYT2nJ

If Chelsea are planning to cash in on Kepa, this summer would be the best time. The Spaniard has been in decent form, and there could be several clubs interested in him. While the club are unlikely to recoup a large chunk of what they paid for him, they are not going to get a better chance of selling him.

#1 - Keep N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante is no longer the player he used to be. The Frenchman is not fit enough to play every single game and has become slightly injury-prone.

Tuchel has done well in managing him this season and only played him when it was absolutely necessary. The German knows the importance of Kante in big games.

While it could be the last window for the Blues to recoup the fee they paid for the Frenchman, it would leave a massive void in the squad that would be near impossible to fill.

