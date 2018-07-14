5 Napoli players Maurizio Sarri wants to bring to Chelsea

Shuvaditya Bose FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.56K // 14 Jul 2018, 11:07 IST

Reports suggest that Maurizio Sarri has agreed to become the manager of Chelsea FC

This is the time when football enthusiasts keep a close eye on the 'ins and outs' list of their favorite teams, as clubs flex their financial muscles to lure the player of their choice into their squad. However, when other Premier League clubs were buzzing with new entrants, the case was quite different at Chelsea Football Club, as they had bigger fish to fry.

Former manager Antonio Conte's sacking was no surprise, however, it came quite later than expected. After a lot of turmoil, problems are finally coming to an end for the Premier League side, as former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has reportedly agreed to manage the blues.

The Italian is known for his excellent man-management skills and is a tactical genius, which was highlighted in Napoli's performance during his reign. Known to be a chain-smoker, many believe that Sarri's major headache will be the no smoking rule of Chelsea's home ground, Stamford Bridge.

With a preponed deadline day, Chelsea now needs to secure some signatures, and Sarri is looking to bring as many as five players from his old team. Here are five Napoli players Sarri wants with him at Chelsea:

#5 Raul Albiol

Albiol (left) is the cheapest amongst the five players wanted by Sarri

Veteran defender Raul Albiol is the cheapest amongst the five players Sarri wants to bring with him. The 32-year-old from Spain was an important part of last year's Napoli side that mesmerized everyone with their performance. Albiol played 39 games for the Serie A side last year and scored 3 goals.

Albiol can be signed for around £5.3 million only because of his release clause, and hence can be considered a steal in the modern-day market. However, things are not as smooth as it seems. Albiol is also wanted by La Liga side Villareal, but recent reports suggest that he might reject both offers and sign a new deal with Napoli.