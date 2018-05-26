5 Napoli players who could leave this summer

After an exceptional season domestically, Ancelotti could face difficulties keeping some of the best talents that the Napoli team has.

Ancelotti has been appointed the new coach

Carlo Ancelotti was recently unveiled as the new Napoli coach replacing Maurizio Sarri. Napoli were close to laying their hands on the Serie A trophy but ultimately lost out to Juventus.

Ancelotti's arrival at Napoli will hopefully bring a stronger challenge to the Serie A title which Juventus has been holding onto for a very long time.

After a pretty impressive season, many Napoli players including Koulibaly and Jorginho have attracted attention from clubs all over Europe. There is a high chance that they will be switching allegiance come this summer. As things stand, they could soon be playing in the English Premier League next season.

Additionally, the Naples based team also has senior players who could be leaving. Captain Hamsik has been playing for over 11 years and he might have played his final match. In his special and long 11 years at the club, he has become a fan favorite and many will surely miss him if he decides to go. Here is a look at five players who could be leaving Napoli this summer.

#5 Raul Albiol

Albiol is one of Sarri's most used player

The 32-year-old defender is one of Sarri's transfer targets if the Italian manager joins Chelsea this summer. It looks increasingly likely that the former Napoli coach will replace Antonio Conte and land the Chelsea job soon.

Albiol is in the twilight of his career. Despite his age, the center-back played 39 times throughout all competitions this season, scoring 3 goals for his team. According to reports, Albiol has a relatively cheap buyout clause. This makes it easy for clubs to meet the fee required to trigger his release from Napoli.

In the previous summer transfer window, Valencia was keen to sign Albiol. However, the player himself was not interested in the move. Now that Sarri has left the club, the Spaniard could be tempted to reunite with him.

It will interesting to see if Albiol stays at Napoli or makes a move.

