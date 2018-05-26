Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 Napoli players who could leave this summer

    After an exceptional season domestically, Ancelotti could face difficulties keeping some of the best talents that the Napoli team has.

    Jong Ching Yee
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 02:29 IST
    501

    UEFA Match for Solidarity
    Ancelotti has been appointed the new coach

    Carlo Ancelotti was recently unveiled as the new Napoli coach replacing Maurizio Sarri. Napoli were close to laying their hands on the Serie A trophy but ultimately lost out to Juventus.

    Ancelotti's arrival at Napoli will hopefully bring a stronger challenge to the Serie A title which Juventus has been holding onto for a very long time.

    After a pretty impressive season, many Napoli players including Koulibaly and Jorginho have attracted attention from clubs all over Europe. There is a high chance that they will be switching allegiance come this summer. As things stand, they could soon be playing in the English Premier League next season.

    Additionally, the Naples based team also has senior players who could be leaving. Captain Hamsik has been playing for over 11 years and he might have played his final match. In his special and long 11 years at the club, he has become a fan favorite and many will surely miss him if he decides to go. Here is a look at five players who could be leaving Napoli this summer.

    #5 Raul Albiol

    SSC Napoli v Torino FC - Serie A
    Albiol is one of Sarri's most used player

    The 32-year-old defender is one of Sarri's transfer targets if the Italian manager joins Chelsea this summer. It looks increasingly likely that the former Napoli coach will replace Antonio Conte and land the Chelsea job soon.

    Albiol is in the twilight of his career. Despite his age, the center-back played 39 times throughout all competitions this season, scoring 3 goals for his team. According to reports, Albiol has a relatively cheap buyout clause. This makes it easy for clubs to meet the fee required to trigger his release from Napoli.

    In the previous summer transfer window, Valencia was keen to sign Albiol. However, the player himself was not interested in the move. Now that Sarri has left the club, the Spaniard could be tempted to reunite with him.

    It will interesting to see if Albiol stays at Napoli or makes a move.

    All stats via soccerway, squawka

    Serie A 2017-18 Napoli Football Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Kalidou Koulibaly Carlo Ancelotti Football Transfer News Napoli Transfer News
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    5 Napoli players who have impressed this season
    RELATED STORY
    3 Possible Destinations For Maurizio Sarri
    RELATED STORY
    Europa League exit could be a blessing in disguise for...
    RELATED STORY
    Napoli 2-4 AS Roma: 5 Talking Points
    RELATED STORY
    10 players who were bigger than the clubs they played for
    RELATED STORY
    5 of the worst player unveilings in football history
    RELATED STORY
    Serie A 2017/18: The best XI of the season
    RELATED STORY
    5 footballers who surpassed their fathers
    RELATED STORY
    10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
    RELATED STORY
    10 weird club nicknames you might not know
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Serie A 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT JUV HEL
    2 - 1
    FT GEN TOR
    1 - 2
    FT CAG ATA
    1 - 0
    FT CHI BEN
    1 - 0
    FT UDI BOL
    1 - 0
    FT NAP CRO
    2 - 1
    FT MIL FIO
    5 - 1
    FT SPA SAM
    3 - 1
    FT LAZ INT
    2 - 3
    FT SAS ROM
    0 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018