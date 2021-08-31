5 new signings who have already made an impact

The ongoing summer window has been one of the most exciting events in the footballing world over the past decade. Lionel Messi parted ways with his long-time club Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo made his return ' home' to Manchester United. These were just some of the transfers that have taken place in the whirlwind 2021 summer transfer window.

However, the transfer window will draw to a close tonight, so teams will look to complete a few last-minute signings to strengthen their squads. Unlike transfer windows in the past, clubs have conducted most of their business ahead of deadline day.

That has allowed the new recruits to settle in at their new environments, and has also given them the opportunity to spend time with their new teammates. While some have struggled to fit in, a few have hit the ground running.

On that note, here's a look at the five new signings who have already made an impact:

#5 Danny Ings

Danny Ings has continued his goalscoring form at Villa Park.

Southampton lost their premier goalscorer Danny Ings in the ongoing summer transfer window, with Ings hitting the ground running at Aston Villa.

Ings has been one of the most consistent and clinical goalscorers in the Premier League in the last few years. In an underperforming Southampton side last season, the Englishman found the back of the net 12 times, and also notched up four assists in the Premier League.







The chance creation at Southampton was extremely poor last season, and Ings almost single-handedly saved the Saints from the drop. Even though the Villans have lost their star man this season, they have exciting attacking players in their ranks. That includes Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore and their most recent signing, Leon Bailey, to name a few.

Danny Ings has undoubtedly benefitted from his new teammates' creative output, registering two goals and an assist in his first three matches. If he continues at this pace, the 29-year could easily surpass 15 goals this season.

#4 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku scored on his homecoming debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only player to have returned 'home, as he has been joined by his former Serie A rival Romelu Lukaku.

The duo had to battle it out until the last day of the 2020-21 Serie A season, but Ronaldo tipped the Belgian to the Golden Boot accolade. Still, Lukaku remains one of the most lethal and complete strikers on the continent, and perfectly suits Chelsea's gameplay under Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian is one of the best strikers in hold-up play, and can effectively link play between midfielders and other advanced players. That was seen in full effect during Lukaku's second debut against Arsenal, and, to an extent, in the subsequent game against Liverpool.

The Belgian has been one of Chelsea's best players in the attacking third since his arrival this summer. Lukaku found himself on the scoresheet on his return to the Premier League against the Gunners, and could have scored a few more times, too. He was also influential in Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Liverpool, as 10-man Chelsea battled it out at Anfield.

Lukaku is one of the favourites for the Premier League Golden Boot award this season, and he is expected to produce a 20-goal campaign.

