5 new signings who have had the most impact in the Premier League this season (2022-23)

The Premier League is home to some of the richest clubs in the world. It is by far the most popular top flight league competition in Europe and has fans all across the globe. This translates to a lot of money in broadcasting and sponsorship rights.

Premier League clubs have a reputation for splashing the cash in the transfer market. Some English clubs went into this summer's transfer window desperately needing to bolster their ranks. But whose recruitment drive has proved to be the most effective?

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five new signings who have had the most impact in the Premier League this term.

#5 Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League

After their backline came under a great deal of criticism last summer, Manchester United had to strengthen their defense by bringing in some quality players. When Manchester United signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for £51.63 million, many pundits raised their eyebrows.

Martinez is a diminutive centre-back with excellent technical qualities. He wasn't tipped to succeed in the Premier League as the consensus was that he'd struggle in aerial duels. But Martinez has gone about silencing his critics during the early phase of his Manchester United stint and done so with aplomb.

He has been a warrior-like presence in the backline and has proved to be the perfect foil for Raphael Varane. The 24-year-old has helped United keep four clean sheets in 10 Premier League appearances so far.

#4 Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

Sven Botman in action for Newcastle United v Everton FC

Sven Botman was one of Lille's first-choice centre-backs during their triumphant 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign. The Magpies shelled out £33.3 million to sign him from the Ligue 1 outfit this summer. The Dutch defender has proved to be an inspired signing for Newcastle United so far.

Newcastle United are yet to lose a single game that Botman has played in. They've only lost one Premier League game so far this season and it came against Liverpool when Botman was on the bench.

He has come up against some top strikers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney and Aleksandar Mitrovic and managed to keep them all quiet. He has won 19 of his 24 aerial duels and has a tackle success rate of 89%.

Dominic Scurr @DomScurr Sven Botman is yet to lose a match as a Newcastle United player



Appearances in all competitions: 9 (2 as sub)



Wins: 4



Draws: 5



Losses: 0



Clean sheets: 4



#NUFC Sven Botman is yet to lose a match as a Newcastle United playerAppearances in all competitions: 9 (2 as sub)Wins: 4Draws: 5Losses: 0Clean sheets: 4 🇳🇱Sven Botman is yet to lose a match as a Newcastle United player 💪Appearances in all competitions: 9 (2 as sub) Wins: 4Draws: 5Losses: 0Clean sheets: 4#NUFC https://t.co/Qv6QCDWLW1

#3 Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

Christian Eriksen in action for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Efficiency, creativity and discipline are three things that Manchester United have desperately looked for in their midfielders. They have unfortunately had very few players in their ranks who have checked all those boxes in the recent past.

With Paul Pogba leaving the club and the midfield already looking weak, they needed to strengthen significantly. Signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer has proved to be a masterstroke. Eriksen is a player who could walk into the starting lineup of any Premier League side.

He is a workhorse and is one of the most creative central midfielders in the league. The Denmark international possesses a great passing range and his overall technical abilities have made him an automatic starter for United.

He has brought much-needed discipline, creativity and efficiency to their midfield. Eriksen has provided two assists in nine Premier League appearances so far but his impact goes way beyond those numbers.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Antonio Conte speaks on how close Tottenham was to signing Christian Eriksen in the summer "He's a player I would like to train again and to have in my squad" 🗣Antonio Conte speaks on how close Tottenham was to signing Christian Eriksen in the summer "He's a player I would like to train again and to have in my squad" 🗣Antonio Conte speaks on how close Tottenham was to signing Christian Eriksen in the summer ⬇️ https://t.co/qFVIqnvDFQ

#2 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v FK Bodo/Glimt: Group A - UEFA Europa League

Gabriel Jesus has been like a player reborn at Arsenal. It was a transfer that made sense for all parties involved.

Manchester City were going after Haaland, a more out-and-out number nine and needed to furnish funds for the same. Arsenal desperately needed a technically gifted centre-forward and Jesus needed a new environment.

The Gunners dished out £46.8 million for the Brazilian striker. Jesus has been a force to be reckoned with in attack for Mikel Arteta's side so far this season. His silky dribbling skills, composure and decision-making skills inside the final third have all helped make Arsenal a more complete unit.

Jesus has scored five goals and provided five assists in 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Arsenal.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League

Erling Haaland has terrorized the Premier League in the first two months of the new season. He has looked nigh-on unstoppable in attack for Pep Guardiola's side and looks very much like the final piece of the puzzle at the Etihad.

The Norway international has had an unprecedented impact at the club and has already scored three hat-tricks in the Premier League in 10 appearances. He has 15 goals and three assists to his name in the league so far.

Haaland's game intelligence and movement belies his age. His athleticism and technical qualities are also at par with the very best marksmen we've seen in the history of the game.

