5 new signings who have started the 2023-24 season impressively

European football is in full swing for the ongoing 2023-24 season. This comes after a pulsating transfer window that saw multiple clubs not shying away from splashing the cash on new signings. Be it getting star names to elevate the squad or clear out the deadwood, clubs were busy setting up their new look side for the season ahead.

As seen before, Premier League clubs were involved in some of the most expensive transfers. Defending champions Manchester City made some shrewd signings in the form of Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes. Arsenal, on the other hand, went all guns blazing on Premier League proven names like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Manchester United also went big with significant incomings in the form of Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount. However, no club could match the muscle Chelsea showed when they splurged a collective €462 million on young stars such as Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Axel Disasi among others.

There was also the new emergence of the Saudi Pro League which managed to attract some of Europe's top stars. Regardless, now with the focus on the pitch, the performances of the talents mentioned above have been under the scanner. While it takes some time to get used to new surroundings and a new manager at any new club, the following new signings have already made flying starts to the 2023-24 season.

#1 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

Spain Soccer Champions League

There were few names that could have attracted the attention Bellingham did after the season he had at Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG were hell bent on adding the talented English midfielder to their ranks. Finally, Real made a staggering €103 million which made him one of the costliest transfers of the season.

However, the Spanish giants won't be regretting the sum they spent after the start he has had. The 20-year-old has single-handedly revitalised Madrid's engine room with his dynamic displays. As tenacious he has been with his tackles, it's the goals he has provided that have helped Real achieve a near perfect start to the season.

With six goals and an assist in seven games across competitions, Bellingham has taken no time to settle into the side and looks to play a vital role for Los Blancos as they aim for silverware this season.

#2 Harry Kane - Bayern Munich

Germany Soccer Champions League

It has been a while since Harry Kane's future has been up for debate at Tottenham Hotspur. The star striker has previously flirted with a move to Manchester City (as per Sky Sports) and was also a target for Manchester United in the recent transfer window (as per the Athletic). However, Daniel Levy's resolve was tested by a surprise club.

In a surprising move, Harry Kane made the switch from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich after multiple rounds of negotiations. The prolific English striker wasted no time in proving his worth in Germany. Kane's clinical finishing, positioning, and ability to link up play have made him an instant hit at Bayern with eight goals in seven appearances across competitions for the side including his first hat-trick for his new club against VfL Bochum.

#3 James Maddison - Tottenham Hotspur

Britain Soccer Premier League

After Leicester City were relegated last season, there was always the expectation that their star names would depart the club. James Maddison's move to Tottenham Hotspur marked a significant addition to their midfield. The English playmaker's creativity, dribbling skills, and set-piece expertise which are well-known, have provided Tottenham a new dimension in attack.

Maddison's vision and ability to unlock defenses have been on full display and has scored two goals and given four assists in sevn games across competitions. He has quickly become a fan favorite as a new signing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and he has been one of the reasons Spurs have had a near perfect start to the season.

#4 Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool

Britain Soccer Premier League

Dominik Szoboszlai was long touted to make a move to a European heavyweight side ever since breaking out at RB Salzburg. He took the wise decision of making a move to RB Leipzig where his development continued. Liverpool's midfield exodus meant that the Hungarian was going to be a target for Jurgen Klopp.

The 22-year-old midfielder's versatility, technical ability, and eye for goal have made him an exciting new signing for Liverpool's squad. Szoboszlai's ability to play in multiple midfield roles and contribute to both defense and attack has been a valuable asset for the Reds as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing last season.

#5 Moussa Diaby - Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Aston Villa managed to defy a lot of expectations last season when they qualified for the UEFA Conference League. With their return to European competition after quite a while, they needed to make statement new signings that would fire right off. Despite taking some time to make the deal across, Villa got a hold of Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

Moussa Diaby's transfer to Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen added a new dimension to Unai Emery's attacking options. The French winger's speed, dribbling ability, and flair on the ball have made him an exciting prospect for the club. Diaby's ability to take on defenders and create scoring opportunities has been evident in his early performances. With two goals and assists each under his belt already, Diaby has taken to the Premier League like duck to water.