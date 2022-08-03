5 newcomers to watch out for in the 2022-23 Premier League season

The new Premier League season kicks off on Friday, August 5, when Crystal Palace host Arsenal in a London Derby. Fans will hope their clubs get a decent start to their respective campaigns and aim for a top-four finish rather than find themselves chasing rivals.

It is also an avenue for fans to look at summer signings and predict their future impact at the club.

The Premier League sometimes proves difficult for new signings to adapt, leading to some of them struggling to replicate the performances that led to their signing. Such were the cases for Cengiz Under at Leicester City and Sebastien Haller at West Ham United.

On the other hand, some players come into the league and find their feet immediately. This was the case for Raul Jimenez at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Youri Tielemans at Leicester. They replicated their form from their previous club and hit incredible heights in the Premier League.

Premier League sides have used the summer window to reinforce their teams from other leagues. Out of those new signings, here are five players to keep an eye out for this season.

#1 Gianluca Scamacca

Gianluca Scamacca in action against Argentina.

West Ham fended off competition from Paris Saint-Germain to sign Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca from Genoa. He joined the Hammers after a successful loan spell at Sassuolo last season, scoring 16 goals in 25 starts.

West Ham United @WestHam "West Ham is the perfect team for me"



🗣 Gianluca Scamacca "West Ham is the perfect team for me"🗣 Gianluca Scamacca https://t.co/cvD5jQrA04

At only 23, Scamacca has room for improvement and can work on improving the shortcomings in his game. Nonetheless, the Italian will improve West Ham’s attack and provide quality back-up for the club in the absence of Michail Antonio.

He is a big signing for the Hammers and one of the players that could upset the ’big-six' this season.

#2 Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi joined Premier League side Nottingham Forest for a club record fee.

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest signed the Nigerian from Union Berlin for £17.5 million, making him their record signing. Taiwo Awoniyi had previously endured a sticky spell at Liverpool before his move to Union Berlin, where he found his feet. His 15 league goals last season guided Berlin to a sixth-placed finish.

The 24-year-old striker possesses good hold-up play has doesn’t shy from pressing. His positioning in the box makes him a dangerous striker. He’ll be vital to Nottingham's season, and fans will look forward to him replicating his Bundesliga form.

#3 Brenden Aaronson

Brenden Aaronson in action for Leeds United ahead of the Premier League season.

Leeds United signed 21-year-old American Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg for around £22 million. The attacking midfielder was crucial to Salzburg’s success in the Austrian Bundesliga. He scored four goals, provided four assists and created seven big chances in his 21 league starts.

Leeds United @LUFC ✍️ #LUFC is delighted to announce an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg for the transfer of Brenden Aaronson, which will be completed on July 1st ✍️ #LUFC is delighted to announce an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg for the transfer of Brenden Aaronson, which will be completed on July 1st

Aaronson will solve the creativity problem Leeds had for most of last season. The attacking midfielder is technically gifted, comfortable working in tight spaces and knows how to pick a pass. He presses well and is worth keeping an eye on in the new season.

#4 Chris Richards

Chris Richards in Bundesliga action for TSG Hoffenheim

The American defender completed a £11 million move to Crystal Palace this summer on the back of consecutive loan spells at TSG Hoffenheim. He established himself in Hoffenheim, although injuries last season limited him to only 13 starts. But that didn't stop him from averaging 1.1 interceptions and 1.3 tackles in the Bundesliga.

Richards' biggest strength is his versatility. He has comfortably played at left-back, right-back and centre-back and was brilliant in those positions. He is comfortable on the ball, an intelligent ball carrier, and strong in a physical duel.

The American defender is an excellent buy for the Eagles; how he adapts to the Premier League should be interesting.

#5 Diego Carlos

Diego Carlos in preseason action ahead of the Premier League season.

The Brazilian defender joined Aston Villa from Sevilla for £26 million at the beginning of the summer transfer window. He was one of the leading centre-backs in La Liga and was crucial to the Sevilla side that won the Europa League in 2020, scoring an overhead kick in the final. Last season, Diego Carlos averaged 1.3 interceptions for Sevilla en route to their third-place finish.

Diego Carlos is a no-nonsense centre-back; he imposes his presence physically and is dominant in the air. Carlos is also an upgrade on the Aston Villa pair of Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa, providing Steven Gerrard with more defensive quality.

His performances this season might be crucial, and although he is error-prone, he is an impressive signing for Villa and one to watch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far