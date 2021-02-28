The Premier League is often considered one of the best football leagues in the world. Thanks to the likes of legendary clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, players from all over the world are attracted to the English top-flight.

North America is not known for producing a lot of top-level footballers, but there have been a few players who've scored a lot of goals in the Premier League.

Here, we take a look at 5 North American footballers with the most goals in the Premier League.

#5 Robbie Earle - 45 goals

Robbie Earle played for only a single club in the Premier League era

Midfielders are supposed to create goals and provide mobility in the final third. But as Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne are illustrating in the Premier League currently, midfielders are more than capable of finding the back of the net regularly.

In the fledgeling days of the Premier League, Robbie Earle was one of the few attacking midfielders who enjoyed finishing off moves in the box. The English-born Jamaican footballer is a Port Vale and Wimbledon icon, having scored a combined 136 goals for the two teams.

In the Premier League, he has 45 goals to his name. He made a name for himself with his aerial abilities and has 20 of his 45 goals were headers. Earle was appointed an MBE in 1999 for his services to football.

After retirement, he has been serving as a commentator for American News Channel NBCSN.

#4 Paulo Wanchope - 50 goals

Paulo Wanchope

Paulo Wanchope could be considered what is called a journeyman, having played for 10 different clubs throughout his career. Despite featuring in seven leagues, he enjoyed the best spell of his career in the Premier League.

He scored 50 goals in the league in just four full seasons with Derby County, West Ham United and Manchester City. Wanchope is the second-highest goalscorer for the Costa Rica National Team with 45 goals in just 73 appearances.

He is most widely remembered for his debut goal for Derby County. He beat four Manchester United defenders on the way to score in a game that ended 3-2 in favour of The Rams.

