5 North American players with the most Serie A goals

Unlike the English Premier League or the German Bundesliga, the Italian Serie A doesn't boast too many players from North America.

Even though it was way back in 1934 that a player from that region first set foot in the Serie A, that didn't quite spark an influx of North American players coming to Italy.

In fact, only a handful of players from Canada, Mexico and the USA have ever played in the Serie A. In fact, Weston McKennie and Hirving Lozano are the only North American players in the Italian top flight at the moment.

Nevertheless, let's have a look at the top five North American goal-scorers in the Serie A:

#5 Michael Bradley (USA) - 3 Serie A goals

Michael Bradley played 76 Serie A games with Chievo and AS Roma between 2011 and 2014.

A USA legend with 151 caps (third-most in their history) and 17 goals (eighth in their all-time list), Michael Bradley hasn't had a stellar club career.

The midfielder is mainly remembered for his 15 goal-haul with Dutch side Heerenveen during the 2007-08 season. Since then, Bradley hasn't scored more than five goals in a season for any club, including Chievo and AS Roma, the only two Serie A sides he has ever played for.

1.1 - New @torontofc mf Michael Bradley helped Roma average 1.1 more points per game in Serie A 2012/13 when he appeared. Crucial. — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) February 24, 2014

His only season with Chievo yielded just one league goal from 35 games. Despite the Giallorossi giving him another shot to make it big in the Serie A, Bradley only scored just twice more in the Serie A in the following 18 months.

Bradley has been with Canadian side Toronto FC in the MLS for the past seven years.

#4 Alexi Lalas (USA) - 3 Serie A goals

Alexi Lalas left Padova after they got relegated from Serie A in 1996.

American fans will remember Alexi Lalas, as he featured in the USA team in the 1994 FIFA World Cup on home soil; he particularly stood out for his distinctive long beard.

At the time, the defender hadn't even started his club career. But his exploits in the quadrennial tournament earned him a move to Padova in the Serie A soon thereafter.

However, Lalas lasted just two seasons in the Italian top flight, making 44 appearances and scoring three goals, before he moved back home to the MLS in 1996.

