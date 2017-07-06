5 of football's best player unveilings of all time

A compilation of the best player unveilings of all time.

by Shambhu Ajith Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jul 2017, 17:06 IST

Torres poses with the ball as Atletico fans watch on during his unveiling

In every transfer window, football fans go through a whirlwind of emotions. Confronted with questions like who is going to leave and who is arriving, fans wade through a labyrinth of the remotest transfer rumours to get to a conclusion. And every once in a while, a team lands a player the fans and the team fancy alike and all hell breaks loose.

The revelry and madness that follows is quite a sight to behold. This is a list of player unveilings that blew the roof off and then some.

#5 Fernando Torres at Vicente Calderon

Atletico Madrid fans went wild when they heard 'El Nino' was headed towards home on a loan spell from AC Milan. Torres who, at one point was one of the best strikers around, saw a dip in form and a spell of inconsistency following his departure from Anfield to Stamford Bridge.

He had scored 81 goals in 214 appearances for Atletico Madrid and the reception he got on his return to Atletico in 2015 is a testament to how much admiration the Atletico fans have for him. They turned up in huge numbers to get a glimpse of their returning prodigal son.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker, who spoke of the move as a 'dream come true', walked out to the Vicente Calderon on 4th January 2015 to 45,000 fans screaming and cheering him on. The optimism in the stands was palpable and the whole world hoped Torres would return to his best under familiar conditions.