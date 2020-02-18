5 of the most controversial VAR calls of 2020 so far | Premier League 2019-20

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Harry Maguire avoided a red card against Chelsea in a controversial VAR call

VAR has been a huge talking point throughout the 2019-20 season in the Premier League, with seemingly every gameweek featuring at least one or two controversial calls that have fans wanting to bang their heads against a wall.

And if people thought things would get better after the turn of the year – with Premier League officials now more familiar with the system – it’s probably time to think again. Since the start of 2020, we’ve seen more and more massively questionable VAR decisions, some arguably even more baffling than the worst of 2019.

Here are the 5 most controversial VAR calls in the Premier League since the start of 2020.

#1 Jack Grealish’s goal called offside – Aston Villa vs Burnley, 1st January 2020

Jack Grealish saw a goal controversially ruled out against Burnley

New Year’s Day saw one of the most controversial VAR calls of the year thus far as strugglers Aston Villa headed to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in a key match for them following their loss to Watford a couple of days beforehand.

Villa got off to the perfect start when Jack Grealish headed Ezri Konsa’s cross home after just 11 minutes, but there was to be a sting in the tail for Dean Smith’s side. In a baffling call, VAR decided that the goal should be disallowed due to a bizarre offside; striker Wesley’s heel was apparently millimetres ahead of James Tarkowski’s, despite the Brazilian not being involved in the goal whatsoever.

Thankfully for the Villains, the disallowed goal had no effect on the game’s result; goals from Wesley and Grealish gave them a 0-2 lead going into half-time and they were able to hold on for a vital win despite Chris Wood’s late consolation. Regardless though, the offside call was definitely one of the worst of 2019-20.

1 / 5 NEXT