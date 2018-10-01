Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 of the most underrated footballers in the world currently

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
58   //    01 Oct 2018, 23:29 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Azpilicueta has been Mr Dependable for Chelsea

The game of football is the most popular sport across the globe. The ‘beautiful game’ is played majorly across all continents, thus providing people with the opportunity to connect through the medium of football.

Unsurprisingly, with the game’s popularity, there are numerous stars who bring people on the same page as well as divide opinion. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the best footballers of this generation while also competing in a short list to be crowned the best ever to step onto a football field.

Additionally, the likes of Hazard, Salah, Neymar and Modric have also become household names over the past few years.

However, football is not only about the stars who get you off your seats. Though they have the ability to come up with a jaw-buckling piece of skill, there are other players who are just as important. Players who thrive by not being centre-stage and take pleasure in controlling things from the periphery.

This article intends to honour such stars who are underrated and don’t cause the average football fan to jump out of his seat yet are invaluable to their respective teams. 

Without further ado, here are the 5 most underrated players on the planet:

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

The Spaniard started his professional career with Osasuna in Spain. After three impressive seasons in Spain, he made the switch to Marseille, where he won four trophies.

His next stop was West London and he arrived at Chelsea in 2012. Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, the diminutive Spaniard has been a revelation and has rightly been called Chelsea’s ‘Mr. Consistent’.

Azpilicueta is a very versatile defender who can play anywhere across the back line. Having initially started out as a Right Back, he switched to the other flank when Jose required him to perform the role. He displayed another facet to his game when he slotted in seamlessly into Conte’s three-man defence as the right-sided centre back.

Unfortunately, Azpilicueta hasn’t enjoyed the success his displays have deserved. Though he has always been one of the first names on the Chelsea team sheet, he hasn’t been a regular in the Spanish national team set-up. While his absence could be attributed to some tough competition, a player of his versatility and talent surely deserves more.

Moreover, Cesar has never enjoyed a ‘star’ status. Though he seems a person who enjoys working in the background, rather than being at the forefront, he surely deserves a mention in our list.

Azpilicueta is the epitome of an underrated footballer and hence, like many occasions before with his defending, slots in without fuss, at No.5.

1 / 5 NEXT
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
