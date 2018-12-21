5 of the most underrated players in world football right now

Linto Lingson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 374 // 21 Dec 2018, 22:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Keylor Navas has shown he is world class

Even though football is a team sport, it is rare that the whole team is applauded. Most of the time it is a set of players that hog the spotlight, overshadowing the performance of the rest of the team.

But some players do not want all the attention. They are the ultimate professional, the team player and the one the coach can always depend upon to perform consistently. They go on with their business without any fuss and therefore are criminally not covered by the media.

Here are five players who deserve to be known:

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta has been a defensive stalwart for Chelsea

Affectionately known to Chelsea fans as "Dave", Cesar Azpilicueta is one of the best right backs the world does not talk about. After spending his youth career in Osasuna, he made his way to Ligue 1 to ply his trade in Marseille.

After spending two years in France, he moved across the pond to Chelsea in 2012. Brought in as a back up to Branislav Ivanovic, Azpilicueta slowly found his way into the first team.

Azpilicueta has not only been a consistent performer, but he also is very versatile, comfortable in all positions across the backline. In fact, he was utilized extensively as left back by Jose Mourinho.

After Ivanovic left Chelsea, Azpilicueta became the first choice right back and has held that position till date. His consistency also won him the Chelsea Player of the year in 2012-2013, no small feat considering the superstars that surrounded him.

For Spain, like many players, Azpilicueta has had a tough time to get a look in. Though he has been selected for the squad since 2013, he has represented Spain only on 25 occasions. The tough competition has made it difficult for Azpilicueta to represent Spain, but at 29 he still has time to increase that tally.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement