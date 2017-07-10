5 of the weirdest post retirement jobs footballers have taken up

Footballers are expected to be coaches more often than not, but here are some that took completely different paths...

Asprilla playing against Barcelona

The thing about footballers is that they make money through a profession that doesn’t last for long. At max, a footballer may be keep playing till his early-40s – and that, too, is doubtful for the outfield players since all the running that they do makes it quite impossible for them to feature in competitive matches.

So the general trend among footballers is that most of them stick with the game by becoming coaches, managers or pundits. Some others might just sit back and enjoy the serenity of doing nothing at all. But there’s always exceptions as some footballers take up jobs that are completely unconnected to the game, to the point that it is actually weird.

And this is a slideshow displaying just that as here are the 5 weirdest post-retirement jobs footballers have taken up.

#5 Faustino Asprilla

As a player, he was more than a decent one as he had the capability to score some spectacular goals while also displaying sizzling skills. However, controversies always surrounded him and one of them actually inspired him to open a line of condoms after retirement.

Apparently, according to Asprilla himself, he got the idea to make condoms when he accidently flashed out his, as Samuel L. Jackson would have said, dingus in a friendly match against Chile. After that, he became somewhat of a sex symbol back home in Colombia.

This perhaps incepted the seed of his post-retirement plan of manufacturing flavoured condoms. Indeed, the man was so professional about it that he conducted a research in Colombia whereby he concluded that women preferred strawberry or chocolate flavoured condoms – and he offered just that.

During the launch of his product, “Tino condoms”, in 2016, Asprilla joked that Colombia coach, Jose Pekerman, had already ordered some of his product: "He is going to put the condoms over his head when Colombia is playing a match in Barranquilla in the rain!"