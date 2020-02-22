5 Of the world’s best uncapped football players

Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte is yet to feature for the French national team

In the past, we have seen curious cases of players like Mikel Arteta and Gabi, two excellent servants for their respective clubs Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, who never played for the Spanish national team.

Playing for one’s country is not only an added feather in the cap for a footballer but a moment of extreme pride and honour.

However, some high-profile players are still waiting to be recognised at the international level. Therefore, in this section, we take a look at five of the world’s best-uncapped football players right now.

#5. Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar is yet to decide whether he wants to play for France or Algeria

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Houssem Aouar has greatly impressed after coming through the ranks at the French club, becoming one of their most valuable players in recent years. The 21-year-old is a versatile and adaptable player, capable of slotting into any of the three positions in midfield. Extremely calm on the ball, he has a tremendous passing range, technical prowess and also an eye for goal.

Remarkably, Aouar has already made close to 140 appearances for Lyon in all competitions since his breakthrough season in 2016. This season, with Lyon struggling in Ligue 1, the Frenchman has been one of Rudi Garcia’s most reliable performers. He has 8 goals and 6 assists from midfield in all competitions and is being tapped by some of Europe’s top clubs including Juventus and Arsenal.

Having made 16 appearances for the France U21 side, it is about time that Didier Deschamps recognised Aouar’s talent. The midfielder, however, has to compete with some of the world’s best players for that position with N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Blaise Matiudi being only a few superstars in a star-studded squad.

Aouar, however, is of Algerian descent and reports last year suggested that he might even snub France to play for the Africa Cup of Nations holders. The France national squad is one of the best depth-wise, which is why Aouar’s heart could be swayed to play for the North African nation. His Lyon teammate Moussa Dembele is also struggling to bag a spot among the 2018 World Cup winners, despite his incredible goalscoring exploits.

Lyon’s upcoming Champions League Round of 16 tie against Juventus would be a brilliant opportunity for Houssem Aouar to not only showcase the Italian champions his potential but also to the two countries who could be locked in a battle for his signature.

