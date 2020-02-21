Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas wants Houssem Auoar to join Juventus

Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Group F

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Houssem Auoar has been linked with many big clubs during the last few months. The Frenchman looks set to leave Lyon next summer with many big clubs set to cash in on the opportunity.

In an interview with Italian outlet Tuttosport, club president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed where he would like to see the midfielder in the future. He stated his choice for Auoar's next club and advised the player to sign for Italian giants Juventus.

“I have never spoken about Houssem with Andrea Agnelli (Juventus Chairman), but I know that there have been contacts with some of our representatives. I would like to see Aouar at Juventus in the future and I hope that that is also his ambition."

Aulas also urged the player to play better and make an impression in their upcoming Champions League Round of 16 tie against the Italian champions.

"If Aouar has this ambition, then he will want to use our upcoming double-clash with them in the Champions’ League to make a good impression. Sooner or later, I am going to have provide my friend Agnelli with a nice transfer.”

The 21-year old midfielder has been in fine form, having racked up eight goals and six assists in 31 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this term. The Frenchman has attracted interest from all across Europe with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp also deemed as big admirers of the midfielder.

Many big Premier League sides including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City have shown interest in Aouar, whilst Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the Frenchman whose contract with Les Gones runs out in 2023.