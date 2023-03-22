We often hear ''Age is just a number'' and while that is true to an extent, when it comes to football, age is a very important factor.

Everyone, from fans to pundits start talking about the player's age once they enter their 30s and questions their physical levels start to arise. It is normal for players to decline a bit as they get older. Since football is a sport that demands a lot of physicality, there are very few footballers who manage to stay at the top of their game late into their careers.

La Liga is without question one of the best and most popular leagues in the world. This season, the top tier of Spanish football has some incredible veterans shining in the league.

Let's take a look at some of the oldest players in La Liga this season:

#5. Luka Modric - Real Madrid - Age: 37

The Croatian captain and Real Madrid midfield master, Luka Modric

One of the greatest midfielders of this generation, Luka Modric has aged like fine wine and is getting better as he gets older. In the 2022-23 season alone, he has made over 37 appearances for the club in six different competitions and played his role in Croatia's World Cup run in Qatar.

His enthralling midfield bisecting run against Liverpool in the 2022-23 Champions League round of 16 was just a glimpse of what this maestro is capable of.

#4. Claudio Bravo - Real Betis - Age: 39

Claudio Bravo won the Copa Del Rey 2022 with Real Betis

Claudio Bravo is a familiar face in European football due to his career at various football clubs such as Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, and Real Betis.

Despite Portuguese keeper Rui Silva being the first-choice, the 39-year-old Chilean has managed 15 appearances this season with 1,140 minutes across four different competitions. With his contract set to expire this summer, what the future holds for him is to be seen.

#3. Pepe Reina - Villarreal CF - Age: 40

Pepe Reina is the first-choice keeper of Villarreal for the second half of this season

While joining Villarreal from Lazio in the summer of 2022, Pepe Reina thought he would be the second-choice goalkeeper at the club for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

However, he became their first-choice keeper after the winter transfer window when Geronimo Rulli left for Ajax. Reina boasts a long club career of which his eight years at Liverpool have been the most successful.

He has made more than 20 appearances this season and the count will go further up by the end of the season. However, Reina's future is uncertain as his current deal with the Spanish team is set to expire this summer.

#2. Diego Lopez - Rayo Vallecano - Age: 41

Diego Lopez is a reserve goalkeeper at Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga

Diego Lopez is contained to the reserve goalkeeper role this season in Rayo Vallecano after signing for them on a free transfer from Espanyol last summer. So far, he has made just four appearances this season, three in the Copa Del Rey and only one in La Liga.

This is a drastic difference considering his previous season, where he had 36 appearances for Espanyol. His current deal expires this summer.

#1. Joaquin - Real Betis - Age: 41

Joaquin is the oldest player - LaLiga Santander

Joaquin is the captain of Real Betis. Aged 41, he is the oldest player to feature in La Liga this season. Like some of the above-mentioned players, Joaquin also features in the role of a substitute in most games. He has managed to accumulate 736 minutes from 20 appearances this season across three different competitions. Joaquin contributed two goals during his playing time (a goal in the Europa League and an assist in La Liga). His contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

In conclusion, there is no doubt that the increased numbers and hefty schedule of domestic and international games are taking a toll on the player's physical shape and career longevity. Injuries have also contributed their share to the matter.

