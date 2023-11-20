5 oldest players in the Premier League right now (2023)

In recent years, football players have been enjoying increased longevity in their careers, a testament to advancements in sports science, fitness regimes and overall player well-being.

However, this trend encounters a formidable challenge in the Premier League which is known for its unmatched intensity and physical demands.

The gruelling schedule and fierce competition, place immense strain on players' bodies, making it difficult to maintain peak performance over an extended period.

The high-paced nature of the Premier League often leads to a faster burnout for players compared to other leagues. This, in turn, necessitates meticulous management of training loads and recovery periods.

As such, playing into one's late 30s in the high-octane environment of the Premier League is quite a commendable achievement. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five oldest players in the Premier League right now (2023).

#5 Jonny Evans (Manchester United) - 35 years, 10 months, 1 day

Manchester United v Brentford FC - Premier League

Jonny Evans rose through the ranks at Manchester United and eventually became a first-team member in the 2007-08 season. He won three Premier League titles, one Champions League title, two League Cups and one Club World Cup during his first stint at the club.

Evans subsequently played for West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City and grew in reputation as a reliable centre-back in the Premier League. Following his release from Leicester at the end of the 2022-23 season, the 35-year-old started training with Manchester United.

He subsequently signed a short-term deal with United and that has now come in handy with several of United's defenders getting sidelined with injuries.

#4 Tim Ream (Fulham) - 36 years, 1 month, 7 days

Fulham FC v Sheffield United - Premier League

United States international Tim Ream broke onto the scene in the MLS, playing for New York Red Bulls between 2010 and 2011, where he showcased his defensive prowess. He then joined Bolton Wanderers in 2012 and won the Player of the Year award twice in his three-year stint at the club.

Ream subsequently moved to Fulham in August 2015 and continues to be at the club to this day. He is currently 36 years, one month and seven days old (as of the day of writing this article).

#3 James Milner (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 37 years, 1 month, 7 days

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League

The indefatigable James Milner is now in the twilight of his career. He has enjoyed a wonderful career and has turned out for some of the biggest sides in England including Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Milner is renowned for his exceptional work ethic and versatility on the field, seamlessly transitioning between various positions with unwavering commitment.

His intelligence, tactical acumen and leadership qualities have made him a crucial player for both Manchester City and Liverpool. He has contributed not only through his consistent performances but also by setting a high standard for professionalism and dedication within the squads.

Milner currently plays for Brighton and is one of the oldest players in the Premier League.

#2 Ashley Young (Everton) - 38 years, 4 months, 2 days

Everton v Burnley - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Ashley Young is still going strong at the age of 38. The technically gifted Englishman has played for a number of clubs and excelled in several positions. Over the course of his illustrious career, Young has showcased an ability to adapt to the needs of the situation, improvise and improve himself.

He has played for Watford, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Everton during his career which has now spanned over 20 years. Young's best spell undoubtedly came at Manchester United, where he won one Premier League title, one FA Cup title, one League Cup and one Europa League title.

The 38-year-old also won the Serie A title with Inter Milan in the 2020-21 season.

#1 Thiago Silva (Chelsea) - 39 years, 1 month, 21 days

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Thiago Silva is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League right now. It's astounding that he continues to be world-class despite turning 39 in September. Silva is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of his generation and has consistently delivered at the highest level for club and country.

He has played for clubs like Dynamo Moscow, Fluminense, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Silva's senior career spans over two decades and he has also been a part of the Brazilian national team since 2008, making 113 appearances for the Selecao.

Silva has won seven Ligue 1 titles, one Serie A title, one Champions League title, one Copa America, one FIFA Confederations Cup, one Club World Cup, five Coupe de France and six Coupe de la Ligue titles in his career.