5 oldest serving players in the Premier League at the moment

From Manchester United's Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, to Liverpool's Steven Gerrard, to West Ham United's Mark Noble, the English Premier League has seen many long-serving club players over the years.

The aforementioned players spent their entire careers playing for a single club in the English top-flight.

With the transfer market highly inflated and clubs offering huge pay checks, club loyalty is an attribute that is rare to find these days in football. Players hardly spend years at a single club, moving in pursuit of silverware, or higher wages.

Today we will look at current Premier League players who have spent the most number of seasons playing for a single club in the English top division. Here are the five oldest serving players in the Premier League at the moment.

#5 David De Gea - 11 years 1 month

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

David De Gea, alongside Phil Jones, are the two longest serving players at Old Trafford at the moment. However, Jones has struggled to get into the first team in recent years, which gives the Spanish goalkeeper an edge over him.

De Gea has been at Manchester United since July 2011. The Spanish shot-stopper joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid, replacing Edwin van der Sar as the club's first-choice goalie.

Since then, he has gone on to make a name for himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and world football. The 31-year-old is known for his shot-stopping abilities and quick reflexes between the sticks.

So far, he has made a total of 490 appearances for the Manchester club, registering 165 clean sheets and conceding 536 goals.

#4 Jordan Henderson - 11 years 1 month

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

It's not surprising to see Jordan Henderson on this list. The Liverpool captain has been at Anfield since 2011 when he joined the club from Sunderland. Henderson has followed in the footsteps of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, building a cult status for himself at the club.

He captained the Reds to their first-ever Premier League title in the 2019-20 season. The 32-year-old also won the UEFA Champions League with the Reds in 2019.

Henderson is still an integeral member of Jurgen Klopp's side and an inspirational leader for his teammates. He may go on to end his career at the club when his current contract expires in 2025.

#3 Harry Kane - 11 years 7 months

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

England captain Harry Kane didn't flourish during his early days at Tottenham, but has turned out to be one of the most influential players in the club's history.

He signed his professional contract with Spurs in 2010, but only became a first-team regular in 2014. Although he made his Spurs debut in 2011, he had consecutive loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester City during that period.

Kane is currently one of the best strikers in the Premier League and Europe. He is known for his goalscoring prowess, which has won him several individual accolades.

Premier League legend Harry Kane has scored more Premier League goals for a single club than anyone else.Premier League legend Harry Kane has scored more Premier League goals for a single club than anyone else.Premier League legend 🌟 https://t.co/jsdYBl4zlX

The 30-year-old has won the Premier League Golden Boot thrice and is fourth on the list of the league's all-time goalscorers with 185 goals from 285 appearances so far.

He recently got past Sergio Aguero to become the player with the most top-flight league goals for a single club (185).

#2 Lewis Dunk - 12 years 1 month

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Lewis Dunk is the current captain of Brighton & Hove Albion. The 30-year-old centre-back is one of the oldest serving players in the league right now, having been with the Seagulls since 2010.

Aside from a brief loan spell with Bristol City in 2013, Dunk has spent his entire career at Brighton, progressing through the club's academy. He also played a key role in the Seagulls' promotion to the top-flight in the 2016-17 season, and was named in the Championship team of the year that season.

He has made a total of 377 appearances so far for Brighton & Hove Albion, recording 25 goals and 14 assists.

#1 Seamus Coleman - 13 years 7 months

Everton v Leeds United - Premier League

Everton's Seamus Coleman is currently the oldest serving player in the League. The Irish right-back captains both the Toffees and the Republic of Ireland national team.

He was signed in 2009 by then Everton manager David Moyes from Irish club Sligo Rovers. He had a short loan spell in the Championship with Blackpool in 2010, helping them win promotion to the top-flight that season before returning to his parent club.

Since then, the 33-year-old has been a key figure at Goodison Park and one of the most consistent right-backs in the league. Coleman has amassed a total of 385 appearances for the Merseyside club so far, registering 27 goals and 33 assists.

